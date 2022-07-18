ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rays snag OK State righty, Vandy catcher on Day 2

MLB
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG -- After starting this year’s MLB Draft by taking a potential slugger out of the high school ranks in Xavier Isaac, the Rays mostly dipped into the pool of college talent on Day 2 of the Draft. • 2022 Draft Central. The Rays made eight selections...

www.mlb.com

MLB

3 Braves predictions for the second half

This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Well, the path might have been a little different than anticipated, but the Braves entered the All-Star break where expected: Near the top of the National League East standings. Their bid for a fifth-straight division title will be led by Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley, who may both draw strong consideration for the NL MVP Award.
MLB
MLB

deGrom 'feeling good' after 5-inning simulated game

The Mets are one step closer to getting their co-ace back. Jacob deGrom﻿, who’s been out with a stress reaction in his right scapula since Spring Training, threw 60 pitches across five innings during a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Thursday, bringing him to the brink of his 2022 debut.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

1 player from each team to watch before Trade Deadline

The 2022 MLB Draft is in the books, and with less than two weeks left until the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, executives around the game are shifting their focus toward figuring out what's next for their clubs. For some, the answer might seem clear. But a lot could still change...
MLB
MLB

Pirates 2022 Draft signings tracker

Below is a list of every player drafted by the Pirates. Each club has until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

UMD standout signs with hometown O's as undrafted FA

When Maxwell Costes would hear his name introduced to Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium on the University of Maryland campus before games, he's long thought about asking for his hometown to be read aloud as "Baltimore City," not just "Baltimore." "Kids that are born in Baltimore City are born with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Abreu reflects on mentorship from Minnie Miñoso

CHICAGO – José Abreu was getting ready for the second or third game of his Major League career with the White Sox, sitting at his home clubhouse locker at Guaranteed Rate Field at the start of April 2014, when Minnie Miñoso paid him a visit. A visit...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Musgrove K's Judge at ASG, thanks to ... Cronenworth?

LOS ANGELES -- You knew it was coming. "Batting third, the third baseman from the San ..." And that's about all that was audible over the Dodger Stadium P.A. system. The boos for Manny Machado drowned out the rest. • MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard: Complete coverage. "They love...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

3 second-half goals for the Blue Jays

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With 93 games down and 69 to go, it’s time for the Blue Jays to begin their final push to the postseason.
MLB
MLB

Check out Tapia's bizarre inside-the-park slam

BOSTON -- With the bases loaded in the top of the third, Raimel Tapia hit a harmless fly ball, and Fenway Park exhaled. Then, chaos broke out. Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran jogged in to make the catch, but then, just as you looked away from your television, the ball dropped 30 feet behind him. He’d lost the ball in the sky, and as Fenway Park collectively gasped, Tapia turned on the jets.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Yanks drop 2 in Houston: 'Tough day for us'

HOUSTON -- The Yankees left Minute Maid Park on Thursday not only disappointed after dropping both games of a doubleheader to the Astros, but feeling as if they missed a big opportunity. Following the All-Star break, a lot of eyes were on the marquee matchup between the Astros and Yankees,...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

This Yankee’s ‘very special’ ASG homecoming

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was the stadium where a young Giancarlo Stanton and his father used to scour the parking lot, hoping to scalp a couple of tickets to see players like Raul Mondesi, Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo take the field for their beloved Dodgers.
MLB
MLB

Hear what All-Stars said about Ohtani

LOS ANGELES -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s All-Star Game experience was a bit different this year than it was last year. Last year, Ohtani memorably participated in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, started the game on the mound for the American League and was also the leadoff hitter and designated hitter. But Ohtani took a different route for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, as he declined to participate in the Home Run Derby and also decided he didn’t want to pitch in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

'I get the results': Clase wows in All-Star Game save

LOS ANGELES -- Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is a known fireballer, regularly showcasing a 100 mph cutter and boasting a chase rate in Statcast’s 100th percentile. In his first All-Star Game appearance on Tuesday night, he showed it off to the point of putting the Majors on notice. •...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Where things stand on the International Draft negotiations

When Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in March, the issue of a potential International Draft was tabled to give the union time to make a decision on the league’s proposal. It was agreed that either an International Draft would be adopted, with the current qualifying offer system for free agency abolished, or the International Draft idea would be dropped and the qualifying offer system from the last CBA would remain in place.
MLB
MLB

How this 36-year-old suddenly started hitting like Barry Bonds

Two months ago, 36-year-old Matt Carpenter was toiling away with the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express, wondering if he'd already played his final Major League game. Carpenter spent last offseason rebuilding his swing, looking to get back to the big leagues. He got help from Joey Votto, Matt Holliday, a baseball performance lab and a new bat with the goal of adding loft to his swing and keeping the barrel in the zone longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Segura (finger) recovering ahead of schedule

PHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura’s locker Friday was decorated with red and white balloons and the number “10.”. Segura reached 10 years of big league service time, which is an important milestone for players. He was in a good mood because of it, but also because he planned to participate in a full workout, including batting practice, before Friday’s series opener against the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. Segura has not played since May 31, when he broke his right index finger getting hit by a pitch on a bunt attempt. He said he expects to begin a rehab assignment next week, with the potential to rejoin the Phillies following their next road trip, which ends Aug. 3 in Atlanta.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Why this pitcher could hold key to Soto trade

He's only 23 years old, has a power/plate-discipline combination that draws comparisons to Ted Williams, and he recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer from the Nationals. Juan Soto is now a potential trade candidate as the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline approaches, and he has two years remaining after this season before he is eligible for free agency. We're keeping track of all the latest Soto rumors here:
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

Papi will always be 'Big O' to ex-Twins mates

MINNEAPOLIS -- When David Ortiz goes into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he'll go in with the block "B" of the Boston Red Sox etched on the cap on his plaque in Cooperstown, of course. The baseball world knows him as the larger-than-life figure of "Big Papi," titan to those in New England and the Dominican Republic, hero in the vanquishing of a century-old curse.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

A dream fulfilled as Berry works out with Marlins

MIAMI -- You'll have to excuse Jacob Berry if he seemed overwhelmed on Thursday morning at loanDepot park. Four days after being selected sixth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, Berry was in Marlins gear fielding grounders at third base alongside Brian Anderson and taking batting practice with All-Star Garrett Cooper. He hadn't gotten much sleep the night before out of excitement. It felt like the rush of the first day of school, receiving a crash course on the organization all while cameras followed his every move and his family looked on.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

'This is a good team': Rodón high on Giants entering second half

This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Giants endured a tumultuous first half, though they went into the All-Star break riding some momentum after winning seven of their final nine games. At 48-43, they’re only a half-game out of the final National League Wild Card spot, putting them squarely in the playoff mix for now.
MLB

