Rays snag OK State righty, Vandy catcher on Day 2

PHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura’s locker Friday was decorated with red and white balloons and the number “10.”. Segura reached 10 years of big league service time, which is an important milestone for players. He was in a good mood because of it, but also because he planned to participate in a full workout, including batting practice, before Friday’s series opener against the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. Segura has not played since May 31, when he broke his right index finger getting hit by a pitch on a bunt attempt. He said he expects to begin a rehab assignment next week, with the potential to rejoin the Phillies following their next road trip, which ends Aug. 3 in Atlanta.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO