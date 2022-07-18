Vision Resource Center of Berks County 7-15-22

>City of Harrisburg Receiving Public Comments on Best Ways to Spend COVID Money. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg leaders are discussing the best ways to spend the latest round of COVID money that'll be coming soon from the federal government. The public has until July 29th to give their input into what projects should be funded. The city has to submit its application to the state by August 1st. There's a little over 54-million available for the entire Commonwealth for the third round of money, which comes from the Community Development Block Grant - CARES program.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO