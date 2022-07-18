ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Vision Resource Center of Berks County 7-15-22

bctv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Levengood, Social Services Counselor with the Vision Resource Center of Berks...

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

Schwank Helps Secure CFA Grant for Berks Industrial Development Authority

Tuesday morning, the Commonwealth Financing Authority voted to approve over $2.8 million in grant funding to the Berks County Industrial Development. In addition to the $2.8 million, BCIA will also receive a $4.2 million loan from the commonwealth. The financial assistance will go towards redeveloping a former World War II base within Berks Park 183 adjacent to the Reading Airport. The site has been vacant for 80 years. Renovations to the site will include excavation, water and sewer, utilities, storm water management, road improvements, and landscaping.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Community Spotlight: Berks Nature and The Nature Place

Berks Nature is the leading agent for environmental conservation and preservation in Berks County. They believe that nature is essential to our quality of life, and they work at the stewardship and protection of the important natural resources of our county. They are the stewards of over 10,000 acres protected through conservation easements, and the owner of another 1000 acres and manager of 27 miles of trails across the region. Its impact is evident—you only have to look.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

City Historical Architectural Review Board Meeting 7-19-22

The City of Reading’s Historical Architectural Review Board meeting from July 19, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
bctv.org

Opportunity House Issues Code Red Alert for Berks County Homeless Community

With temperatures exceeding 90 degrees and high humidity, Opportunity House is issuing a Code Red Alert for homeless people. The severe weather is particularly harmful to people with underlying medical conditions including heart conditions, lung disorders, COPD, emphysema, and asthma. For homeless families, getting out of the heat and having access to water is essential to avoid heat stroke. Temperatures in cars can exceed 130 degrees during the day, even with the windows open.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Residents, Fellows Join Phoenixville Hospital Staff

WEST READING PA – Tower Health is adding 162 residents and fellows to four of its hospitals, including Phoenixville Hospital, and is continuing approved residency and fellowship training programs in five hospitals, including Pottstown Hospital, it said Tuesday (July 19, 2022). The new residents and fellows were expected to...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Services Counselor
iheart.com

City of Harrisburg Receiving Public Comments on Ways to Spend COVID Money

>City of Harrisburg Receiving Public Comments on Best Ways to Spend COVID Money. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg leaders are discussing the best ways to spend the latest round of COVID money that'll be coming soon from the federal government. The public has until July 29th to give their input into what projects should be funded. The city has to submit its application to the state by August 1st. There's a little over 54-million available for the entire Commonwealth for the third round of money, which comes from the Community Development Block Grant - CARES program.
HARRISBURG, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Code Red declared for Montgomery County

A “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on July 21st at 11:00 a.m. and is scheduled to end the same day at 8:00 p.m. From...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

PA State Government & Pro-Life Issues 7-18-22

Pro-Life Berks host Christine Gordon is joined by Dean Browning, PA State Senate Candidate, and Colin Gordon, Pro Life Berks’ new Committee Member. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community -...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County releases draft of how to spend pandemic recovery funds

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Recovery Office has released the draft funding recommendations for use of $161.4 million in Pandemic Recovery Funds for public comment. The Draft Recovery Plan recommends investment into priorities identified by the community and consistent with the allowable uses of these funds, including:. • $32.4...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Alvernia Increases Reading Collegiate Scholars Program Enrollment by 75%

Over 40 first-year students enter transformative program serving low-income and first-generation students. Alvernia expands access to the transformative Reading Collegiate Scholars Program (RCSP) to meet the needs of students throughout Berks County. While still primarily serving the Reading School District, students from Governor Mifflin, Muhlenberg, Berks Catholic, Wyomissing, Daniel Boone, Antietam, and Oley High Schools have received additional grants to meet financial needs.
READING, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

SilverSneakers Program Is Like Money in the Bank

Your health is your wealth. This old adage is new again as seniors seek out options to retain their mobility as they age. The SilverSneakers program enables elders to take advantage of fitness classes and state-of-the-art equipment at Five Bridges Health and Fitness at the Oakhurst Shopping Center near Linglestown, all free of charge. Personal trainers are thrilled that older people are shunning rocking chairs and other trappings of old age. “We are urging seniors to dispel those preconceived notions that gyms are only for the younger set,” said SilverSneakers National Trainer Julie Logue.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading shelter temporarily increasing capacity to house homeless during extreme heat

READING, Pa. - Opportunity House will increase its capacity to provide shelter to the homeless during extreme heat. Opportunity House is issuing a Code Red Alert ahead of the temperatures expect to exceed 90 degrees. The Code Red allows the shelter to temporarily increase capacity to provide shelter to men, women and children who may be sleeping outdoors or in cars.
READING, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupts traffic on US 30 West in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed all lanes of U.S. 30 westbound in Lancaster County for a short time on Thursday, July 21. According to 511pa.com, the crash was on U.S. 30 westbound between Exit: Pa. 23 East- New Holland Ave/Pike and the exit that leads on to U.S. 222 North towards Ephrata and Reading. All lanes were closed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy