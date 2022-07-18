Vision Resource Center of Berks County 7-15-22

Tuesday morning, the Commonwealth Financing Authority voted to approve over $2.8 million in grant funding to the Berks County Industrial Development. In addition to the $2.8 million, BCIA will also receive a $4.2 million loan from the commonwealth. The financial assistance will go towards redeveloping a former World War II base within Berks Park 183 adjacent to the Reading Airport. The site has been vacant for 80 years. Renovations to the site will include excavation, water and sewer, utilities, storm water management, road improvements, and landscaping.
