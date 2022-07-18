Cubs packed with even more pitching on Day 2

CHICAGO -- Not long after the completion of Day 2 in the MLB Draft on Monday, Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz was trying to catch his breath. But only for a moment, because there was still a lot of planning to do in the hours leading up to the...
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Well, the path might have been a little different than anticipated, but the Braves entered the All-Star break where expected: Near the top of the National League East standings. Their bid for a fifth-straight division title will be led by Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley, who may both draw strong consideration for the NL MVP Award.
The Mets are one step closer to getting their co-ace back. Jacob deGrom, who’s been out with a stress reaction in his right scapula since Spring Training, threw 60 pitches across five innings during a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Thursday, bringing him to the brink of his 2022 debut.
Below is a list of every player drafted by the Pirates. Each club has until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
The 2022 MLB Draft is in the books, and with less than two weeks left until the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, executives around the game are shifting their focus toward figuring out what's next for their clubs. For some, the answer might seem clear. But a lot could still change...
CHICAGO – José Abreu was getting ready for the second or third game of his Major League career with the White Sox, sitting at his home clubhouse locker at Guaranteed Rate Field at the start of April 2014, when Minnie Miñoso paid him a visit. A visit...
He's only 23 years old, has a power/plate-discipline combination that draws comparisons to Ted Williams, and he recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer from the Nationals. Juan Soto is now a potential trade candidate as the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline approaches, and he has two years remaining after this season before he is eligible for free agency. We're keeping track of all the latest Soto rumors here:
The Orioles wasted little time welcoming Jackson Holliday to the fold, coming to terms on Thursday with the No. 1 overall pick on a record bonus for a high school player, a source told MLB.com’s Jim Callis. The deal is worth $8.19 million, just under the slot value for...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run over seven sparkling innings for his first back-to-back wins this year, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 Friday night. Ramón Laureano hit a go-ahead homer on a full-count with two out in the fifth, then Seth Brown added a two-run drive later that inning for the A’s against Texas right-hander Spencer Howard (1-2). Irvin (5-7) retired the initial nine Rangers batters in order before Marcus Semien’s leadoff single in the fourth against his former club. Adolis García hit a tying RBI single three batters later — then he was thrown out on the bases. Irvin, who gave three hits, exited to a warm ovation after allowing his lone walk of the night to Leody Taveras to begin the eighth. Nathaniel Lowe homered in the ninth and Josh Smith hit an RBI single as the Rangers threatened against closer Lou Trivino, who was pulled for A.J. Puk with two outs.
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Giants endured a tumultuous first half, though they went into the All-Star break riding some momentum after winning seven of their final nine games. At 48-43, they’re only a half-game out of the final National League Wild Card spot, putting them squarely in the playoff mix for now.
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? While it’s never wise to assume that a player of Soto’s caliber will be dealt at any point, last weekend’s news that Soto reportedly rejected a $440 million contract offer from the Nationals, who subsequently put him on the trading block, makes the idea of him playing for the Mets at least a possibility.
There may not be enough superlatives to describe Shohei Ohtani's skills on the baseball field. But one thing is for certain: the awards just keep coming. The two-way superstar's latest honor was presented Wednesday night, when he was named Best Male Athlete at the ESPYs. Ohtani is the reigning American...
PITTSBURGH -- The Marlins are going to have to weather a large portion of the second half without their most dynamic offensive player. A CT scan revealed Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a stress fracture in his lower back, the team said. The recommended period for rest and rehab from the injury is six weeks, meaning the Marlins will likely be without their best hitter until September.
ATLANTA -- Owen Murphy will soon have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright and others who have tasted success after being taken with the Braves’ first selection in the MLB Draft. The Braves took Murphy with the 20th overall selection on Sunday and...
NEW YORK -- The Mets have agreed to a deal with first-round Draft pick Jett Williams with a bonus worth $3.9 million, a source told MLB.com's Jim Callis on Friday. The team hasn't confirmed the terms of the deal. • Here are our favorite picks from the Draft | Mets...
CHICAGO -- White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was not about to talk about any specific player potentially holding interest for his team as the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline approaches. That edict included players on other teams, of course, or even a player on the open market such as outfielder...
LOS ANGELES -- First, Mookie Betts put the Dodgers ahead with his bat. Then, he sealed the win over the Giants with his glove. The National League West rivals got the second half off to a rollicking start, trading leads in an eventual 9-6 Dodgers victory. Betts’ three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth was the decisive blow, and he made a fantastic diving catch for the game’s final out.
The D-backs designated veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Thursday. Keuchel, 34, posted a 9.64 ERA in four starts for Arizona after being signed to a Minor League deal upon being released by the White Sox. Keuchel was the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner and is a...
As Albert Pujols plays in his final Major League season, he's being celebrated virtually everywhere he goes, most recently at the All-Star Game along with fellow future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera. But Pujols was celebrated Wednesday night not for his legendary exploits on the field, but what he does to give back when he's off of it.
Now that a great All-Star Game is behind us, the second half of the season has begun. With it comes several big storylines as we head toward the regular season's stretch run. As the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline nears and clubs get ready to make a postseason push, here's what to watch for:
HOUSTON -- With a chance to win the season series against the Yankees, Astros manager Dusty Baker managed the first game of Thursday afternoon’s doubleheader at Minute Maid Park like it was a winner-take-all Game 7 in October. Baker, not worrying about availability of his pitchers in Game 2,...
Comments / 0