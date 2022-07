Being a switch-hitter is rare enough as it is. However, it is still fairly common for a team to have at least one on their roster. What is more rare, though, is having a switch pitcher. That is, a pitcher who can throw with both hands equally well. Milwaukee The Brewers grabbed such a pitcher in the 18th round of the MLB Amateur Draft in Jurrangelo Cijntje.

