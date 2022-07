FORT BRAGG 7/22/2022 — The City of Fort Bragg’s new police chief, Neil Cervenka, is set to start work Monday, July 25. He will replace former Interim Chief of Police John Naulty, whose last day was June 30. Cervenka spent 22 years at the Turlock Police Department in central California. There, he served as a field training officer, sergeant, lieutenant, SWAT commander, and investigations lieutenant among other positions, according to a press release from the City of Fort Bragg.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO