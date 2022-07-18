Frankie Edgar wants retirement fight against Dominick Cruz at Madison Square Garden

Frankie Edgar wants to make the walk one final time in New York.

Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC), who has been battling with the idea of retirement for a while now, has decided to compete once more and he’s eyeing the rumored Madison Square Garden pay-per-view card in November.

“The Answer” is interested in facing ex-UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who meets Marlon Vera in the main event of a UFC Fight Night event in San Diego on Aug. 13.

“I’ll say a name just because I think it’s more of a legacy fight,” Edgar told ESPN. “I know he has a fight coming up and everything, and who knows how it can happen if it goes down, but I think Dominick Cruz. He was a champion at 135 when I was a champion at 155, still both pretty much top of the division. I think that could be an interesting fight. But again, he’s got a fight coming up against ‘Chito,’ so we’ll see what happens.”

Edgar, 40, has been stopped in three of his past four fights. Despite the brutal nature of those knockout losses, Edgar says he still feels good, but owes it to those around him to make his retirement official.

“I’ve been kicking the idea of retirement around since my last fight,” Edgar said. “The last couple of fights obviously didn’t go the way I wanted them to. If I’m being honest, I’d fight forever, but that’s kind of selfish to my family and to the people that care about me. I need to kind of announce my retirement so I can have a retirement fight and sail off into the sunset.

“I enjoy this life. It’s not work to me, so it’s going to be tough to walk away. I’ll always be in this sport, regardless.”