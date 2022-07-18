Raleigh Digital Connector Applications Open Through July 23

Good news, there's still time to apply! The application period has been extended to Saturday, July 23.

Want to serve your community and gain leadership and technical skills? If so, apply to become a Raleigh Digital Connector! Digital Connectors is a nationally renowned program, provided by the City of Raleigh, that provides technology and leadership training for youth, ages 14-18.

During a nine-month volunteer and internship commitment, 15 young leaders will be selected to serve their communities. The program focuses on Digital Inclusion efforts that help bridge the digital divide, and participants will also expand and apply their knowledge through five (5) learning modules. Program sessions are held twice a week beginning in September and going through mid-May. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a $500 stipend and free laptop computer.

How to Apply

Please complete the application below and send it to Bradley Upchurch, Digital Inclusion Manager, at bradley.upchurch@raleighnc.gov by Friday, July 15. Printed applications can be mailed to the Raleigh Pathways Center at 900 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27601 with attention to Bradley Upchurch.