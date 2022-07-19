Homosexuality Officially Removed from Pennsylvania Crimes Code
The word “homosexuality” has officially been removed from the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. WHYY’s...www.wdiy.org
We as people do not have the right to tell people whom they are in a relationship with by same sex or not if it's illegal or not. This goes with the right to privacy. It honestly hurts not one person for who other people are in a relationship with it not. this does not include by age. That is something different. Dot try to say they shouldn't flaunt it in front of you..that goes the same with opposite sex relationships too. We do not need to see either types of relationships actions.
glad to see we're tackling the important stuff. criminals are running rampant through the streets and people can't afford gas or rent or food but this was much more important
When I went to Harrisburg, it wasn’t uncommon to see congress men across the street at the gay bars.
