ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierson, IA

Kingsley-Pierson State Quarterfinal Photo Album

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Jenny Myers for contributing some great pictures of Kingsley-Pierson state quarterfinal win over North Linn on Monday...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

2022 IHSBCA All-District Baseball Teams

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released the 2022 All-District baseball teams. Plymouth County is well-represented with all area honorees listed below. Pitcher – Connor Kraft – Gehlen Catholic (Jr.) Pitcher – Carter Schorg – Remsen St. Mary’s (Sr.) Pitcher – Isaiah Gerrietts...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Remsen St. Mary’s Softball Bows Out in State Quarterfinals

Remsen St. Mary’s softball had their chances at a deep state tournament run thwarted by Southeast Warren on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-1. It just wasn’t the Hawks’ night at the plate. Remsen St. Mary’s could only muster three hits and an unearned run while getting struck out 10 times by the Warhawks ace. Remsen St. Mary’s head coach Monte Harpenau says Southeast Warren’s Alivia Ruble was doing things with her pitches that his team just wasn’t used to.
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

Rich Riedeman – Citizen of the Day

Rich Riedeman of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Rich celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday, July 18 and he is a volunteer with Remsen St Mary’s recycling. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
REMSEN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierson, IA
Pierson, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
KLEM

Wednesday News – July 20, 2022

The People’s Choice Tourism Award traveled to its new home at the Well’s Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor Tuesday. Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, accepted the award and talked about the impact of the Visitor Center & Parlor and the four million dollar renovation back in 2019.
MERRILL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - Exotic animal farm near Archer, Iowa

ARCHER, Iowa — From llamas to emus and peacocks. The Wagenaar family is raising many unique exotic animals near Archer, Iowa. You'd be forgiven if you thought Don Wagenaar's farm looked more like a zoo. "I thought, well, if I got some llamas I wouldn't have to mow as...
ARCHER, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY WOMAN DIES IN NEBRASKA CRASH

A 19-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80 IN DAWSON COUNTY. THE DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS EMMA KERR WAS ASLEEP IN THE BACK SEAT OF A VEHICLE WHOSE TIRE BLEW OUT ON TUESDAY EVENING. THE 16-YEAR-OLD DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, WHICH THEN ROLLED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Emerson opening coop grocery store: Post 60

EMERSON, Neb. -- A co-op grocery store in northeast Nebraska hosted a gathering Wednesday to garner feedback from its community and answer questions before it opens in a couple of weeks. "Every town needs a bank, a post office, and a grocery store to survive," said Brian Horak, general manager...
EMERSON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLEM

Clayton L. Holzman

Clayton L. Holzman, 90, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away at his home on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Fr. Bruce Lawler will celebrate mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:30 p.m. and a scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church on Friday prior to the funeral. Arrangements are with the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman killed in crash east of Lexington, Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NEB. — A 19-year-old Sioux City woman was fatally injured when she was thrown from an SUV as it rolled on Interstate 80 east of Lexington. The crash occurred before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday about halfway between Lexington and Overton, said Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody. Witnesses told sheriff's...
LEXINGTON, NE
1011now.com

Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Sioux City, Iowa woman was killed and her younger sister injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday evening. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said they received the call into to the dispatch center at 5:21 p.m. for a crash on I-80 near mile marker 244, between Lexington and Overton.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Blown tire leads to fatal I-80 crash near Overton, killing Sioux City teen

OVERTON, NE — A teenager from Iowa is dead after authorities say a blown tire caused a vehicle to crash on Interstate 80. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says deputies responded to reports of the accident just before 5:30 Tuesday evening near the Overton exit. He says the rear driver-side tire blew out on the SUV and the 16-year-old driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the median where it flipped. A 19-year-old passenger was unbuckled in the back seat and ejected. The girl, from Sioux City, Iowa, landed in the opposite lane but wasn’t hit by a car.
OVERTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KLEM

Thursday News – July 21, 2022

The Pond Improvement Project continues at Hillview Recreation Area just west of Hinton. Plymouth County County Engineer Tom Rohe says dredging is underway…….. Rohe says no recreational activities, including fishing and swimming, are allowed in or near the pond while this project is under way. He says that the dredging should improve the water quality.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

DeShawn Gleaton sentenced to life in prison for murder of Hailey Christiansen

MADISON, Neb. -- DeShawn Gleaton will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. Gleaton, who was convicted in May of the 2020 murder of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen, was sentenced on Thursday in Madison County Court. He was accused of shooting Christiansen in Norfolk. He then reportedly fled the scene and was later found and arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

WORLD WAR II B-17 BOMBER TAKES FLIGHT OVER SIOUX CITY

YOU WILL SEE AN ICONIC B-17 FLYING FORTRESS BOMBER FLYING OVERHEAD IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK. THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE HAS BROUGHT TWO RESTORED WORLD WAR TWO AIRCRAFT FOR PUBLIC VIEWING AND FLIGHTS TO SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT THIS WEEK. DAN RAGAN IS ONE OF THE CREW ON THE B-17 KNOWN...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

ONE MAN INJURED IN SGT BLUFF ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED WHEN A SOUTHBOUND CAR ON INTERSTATE 29 WENT OFF OF THE HIGHWAY AT SGT BLUFF AND ROLLED INTO THE AREA NEAR THE I-29 NORTHBOUND ENTRY RAMP AROUND 2 P.M. SGT. BLUFF POLICE SAY THE MALE DRIVER OF THAT VEHICLE APPARENTLY SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION WHILE DRIVING, CROSSED THE MEDIAN AND ROLLED.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy