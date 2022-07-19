Kingsley-Pierson State Quarterfinal Photo Album

Clayton L. Holzman, 90, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away at his home on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Fr. Bruce Lawler will celebrate mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5:30 p.m. and a scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church on Friday prior to the funeral. Arrangements are with the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO