The extension of pandemic-era policies increased the scope of practice in assisted living, and some senior living industry advocates hope to make those policies permanent. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) signed legislation last week extending certain policies for assisted living communities, including allowing nurses to provide insulin injections, oxygen management and other healthcare services. Baker had granted the emergency authorization during the COVID-19 state of emergency and extended it in April.

