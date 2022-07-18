ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

Back To School Backpack Giveaway From Race Communications In Phelan

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost back to school already. To help prepare RACE Communications is once again holding a Backpack Giveaway on Friday, July 22nd from 5-7pm at the RACE...

