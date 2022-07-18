Seven Kids Activities For Summertime Family Fun In The Tri-Community

Jammin’ in Wrightwood at the “Fire on the Mountain Music Festival” will prove to be a music melting pot of styles and sounds. Saturday, July 30, will host some of the finest local musicians from 1-9 p.m. Centerstage Wrightwood and the Wrightwood Blues Society will be setting up a great show this year featuring Blues, Rock, Reggae, and other musical offerings. Artists performing will be; The Dogs, Windy Ridge, Mystic Mountain Band, The Greg Jones Band, and The Chucks. Also playing will be Gayle Live featuring Tyrone & The Band, followed by Basslines & Leach Project. Current and former firefighters will be admitted free. Ticket prices are as follows: $30 for W.B.S. members; $40 for general admission; and $50 for V.I.P. entry. Proceeds will be donated to the Wrightwood CERT team. Bring the family to The Wrightwood Place at 770 Highway 2, and enjoy a marvelous mix of music. For information, call 760-249-4320.
