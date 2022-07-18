ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

Seven Kids Activities For Summertime Family Fun In The Tri-Community

By Leandra Moreno-Prince
4newsplus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is in full swing, which means school is out, and kids are home for break. If you’re sticking around the Tri-Community this summer and have little ones that are eager to get out and enjoy some summer fun, then look no further. There is a wide range of kids’ activities...

Comments / 0

 

Things To Do This Weekend: July 22-24, 2022

Another hot summer week has passed and now it’s time to enjoy the weekend at some of these great events hosted by some great organizations in the Tri-Community. Enjoy the Farmers Market in Wrightwood on Friday, followed by a great movie in the Phelan Community Park and be sure to attend the Town Hall to find out about the possible consolidation of the Sheep Creek and PPHCSD water companies. Weather should be nice, in Phelan/Pinon Hills expect sunny skies in the mid to upper 90s and in Wrightwood, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s and sunny. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!
PHELAN, CA
Fontana Herald News

Backpack and Food Giveaway will be held July 23

A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Hot Sounds Coming To The Fire On the Mountain Music Festival

Jammin’ in Wrightwood at the “Fire on the Mountain Music Festival” will prove to be a music melting pot of styles and sounds. Saturday, July 30, will host some of the finest local musicians from 1-9 p.m. Centerstage Wrightwood and the Wrightwood Blues Society will be setting up a great show this year featuring Blues, Rock, Reggae, and other musical offerings. Artists performing will be; The Dogs, Windy Ridge, Mystic Mountain Band, The Greg Jones Band, and The Chucks. Also playing will be Gayle Live featuring Tyrone & The Band, followed by Basslines & Leach Project. Current and former firefighters will be admitted free. Ticket prices are as follows: $30 for W.B.S. members; $40 for general admission; and $50 for V.I.P. entry. Proceeds will be donated to the Wrightwood CERT team. Bring the family to The Wrightwood Place at 770 Highway 2, and enjoy a marvelous mix of music. For information, call 760-249-4320.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Wildlife sightings in Redlands’ wild places

Redlands is blessed with hundreds of acres of wild places where wildlife thrives and human life finds passive recreation and relief from the chaos of civilization. The 341-acre Herngt “Aki” Preserve in Live Oak Canyon and the 200-acre San Timoteo Nature Sanctuary in San Timoteo Canyon are the main open-space destinations that have been conserved by the city of Redlands and the nonprofit Redlands Conservancy.
REDLANDS, CA
City
Phelan, CA
Local
California Society
The Lilies Are Coming, The Lilies Are Coming And Summer Planting Tips For Hot Weather

The summer solstice has just passed, so the days are shortening already, but for many of us in our High Desert home, it is not too late to plant, thanks to the gorgeous Fall season we enjoy. If you do plant now, make sure you are using mature transplants of tomatoes, peppers, and basil, which require a longer growing season. Be sure to keep an eye on your soil moisture with the summer weather here. Humidity is very low in the 10-13% range during the day and is not rising much during the night, so your plants can quickly dry out overnight, especially if you are gardening in pots. Apply a nice layer of mulch to provide a helping hand with maintaining that moisture, but either stick your hand into the soil or use a moisture gauge to ensure you are maintaining the proper amount of moisture.
PHELAN, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA
Musical Genres Merge At Music In The Pines Summer Concert Series In Wrightwood

They say that music brings people together, and on Thursday, June 30th, the town of Wrightwood came together in harmonious company for the opening night of Music in the Pines. The highly anticipated summer concert series was held at the Community Building parking lot from 6 pm-9 pm and brought an estimated crowd of 250-300 people, according to Dan Campbell, who helped launch Music in the Pines in 2005. Campbell has been an integral part of the event and, as a musician himself, has the knowledge and qualifications to assist in booking bands for the event. When asked about his music selection process, he said, “I pick things that are different. I also wanted the anchor band to be centered around dancing.” The performers accomplished just that during the event’s successfully entertaining first night.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Eagle Scout Grayson Rushworth Receives Plaque At WW Memorial Day Ceremony

During the 14th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Wrightwood on May 30, 2022, Grayson Rushworth and his mother Wendi Schwab both received a plaque presented by the Wrightwood Veterans Memorial Committee for their huge contribution in creating the Honor Brick Memorial in the courtyard of the Wrightwood Veterans Memorial Park, located on Evergreen Road between Park and Pine roads in the village. Grayson explained that his grandfather was a United States Navy Veteran and when Grayson was little, he would tell him stories about heroes that served the country. This created a huge desire to honor his grandfather and other veterans with a memorial to show gratitude and honor to all veterans past and present.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fans can drive their cars around Fontana's speedway track during charity event on July 23

Local motorists are invited to cruise for a cause on Saturday, July 23 on the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. For a donation of $20, members of the public can drive on the famed NASCAR track during its annual Track Laps for Charity event, which benefits the Auto Club Speedway Foundation. This foundation, which was established in 2008, is a 501(c)(3) fund of the NASCAR Foundation.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Reyes announces that 40-acre sports complex will be built in Colton

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-47th District) and the City of Colton have worked together to secure a $19 million state budget allocation for a 40+ acre sports complex in South Colton and for the renovations and upgrades to the Luque Resource Center located at Veteran’s Park, Reyes announced on July 21.
COLTON, CA
macaronikid.com

Back to School 2022

Summer vacation is almost over. Families are preparing for the start of a new school year. That means school supplies, backpacks, clothing, and so much more. Below you will find free resources and tips as you prepare for the new school year. Have a Happy First Day of School Everyone!
FONTANA, CA
atomic-ranch.com

Unexpected Modern in Apple Valley

With such a rich Western history, Modernism might seem out of place in the remote desert. The Hollywood attention in the area brought some of the big-city trends with the high-profile visitors. Two houses stand out in the rocky hills along the Happy Trails highway. After the steep hike up Newt Bass’ driveway, it’s clear there are no better views of the High Desert. Countless sunrises, sunsets and stars have been on full display through the iconic glass walls of those modern Apple Valley hill houses for decades.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Historian writes book about Kaiser Steel and its huge influence on Fontana

One of the most significant aspects of the history of Fontana was the creation — and later the demise — of the Kaiser Steel Mill. For four decades, Kaiser Steel and its thousands of workers helped define the city. The plant closed in 1983, but its legacy lives on through California Steel Industries and Auto Club Speedway (which now occupy the site of the old mill in the western unincorporated area of Fontana). Another huge byproduct of the mill was the expansion of the Kaiser Permanente health care system.
CBS LA

Carousel Mall in San Bernardino set for demolition in late 2022

San Bernardino city officials have moved forward with a plan to demolish the long-abandoned Carousel Mall, which closed its doors in 2017. Locals have called for the demolition of the massive formerly popular destination, which has since become grounds for all sorts of crimes including a series of fires, break-ins and vandalism. Just last week, a Rialto woman was fatally shot in the parking lot. Originally erected in 1972, the mall housed 117 different stores and services and had an attached movie theater prior to its closure.The massive property, expanding over 43 acres, is now owned by the city. City officials will look to award a demolition contract by Oct. 2022 at the latest, at which point a timeline for demolition will be formed. They will look to recover the cost by placing the property up for sale once demolition is completed. According to The Press Enterprise, all but one San Bernardino City Councilmember approved the decision -- Councilman Ben Reynoso. In May, the problems associated with the property were amplified when a massive Third Alarm fire broke out inside of the structure, prompting a large emergency response. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GO FUND ME PAGE STARTED TO HELP FAMILY OF ALPINE MOM KILLED IN CRASH: FAMILY SEEKS GOOD SAMARITANS WHO RESCUED DAUGHTERS

Photo by Denise Thomas Photography, courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News. July 19, 2022 (Alpine) – Bonnie Baum Roth, 35, was taking her young daughters to a dance competition in Long Beach on Friday when she lost control of her SUV, which plummeted down an embankment on I-8 near Alpine. She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ALPINE, CA

