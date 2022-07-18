Seven Kids Activities For Summertime Family Fun In The Tri-Community

The summer solstice has just passed, so the days are shortening already, but for many of us in our High Desert home, it is not too late to plant, thanks to the gorgeous Fall season we enjoy. If you do plant now, make sure you are using mature transplants of tomatoes, peppers, and basil, which require a longer growing season. Be sure to keep an eye on your soil moisture with the summer weather here. Humidity is very low in the 10-13% range during the day and is not rising much during the night, so your plants can quickly dry out overnight, especially if you are gardening in pots. Apply a nice layer of mulch to provide a helping hand with maintaining that moisture, but either stick your hand into the soil or use a moisture gauge to ensure you are maintaining the proper amount of moisture.

PHELAN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO