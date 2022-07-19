ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Athletics Championships: Qatar's Mutaz Barshim wins gold in high jump

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights of the men's high jump final as Mutaz Barshim...

BBC

World Athletics Championships: Noah Lyles storms to 200m world title in new US record

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Noah Lyles retained his world 200m title in emphatic fashion, beating Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton in another American clean sweep and breaking Michael Johnson's 26-year-old national record.
SPORTS
The Independent

F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton labelled a Formula 1 ‘legend’ by Fernando Alonso ahead of French Grand Prix

Follow live F1 coverage as the French Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two at Circuit Paul Ricard. Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate...
MOTORSPORTS

