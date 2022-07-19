World Athletics Championships: Qatar's Mutaz Barshim wins gold in high jump

Watch as GB's Dina Asher-Smith wins bronze in the women's 200m fnal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon USA, with Jamaica's Shericka Jackson winning gold on an impressive time of 21.45 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finishing second. Watch the World Athletics 2022 on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer. Available to...
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Noah Lyles retained his world 200m title in emphatic fashion, beating Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton in another American clean sweep and breaking Michael Johnson's 26-year-old national record.
Henrik Stenson has joined the LIV Golf series following his removal as Europe's Ryder Cup captain. The Swede, 46, was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe on Wednesday morning and later put out a statement confirming he was joining the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway event. He said he disagreed with the decision...
Follow live F1 coverage as the French Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two at Circuit Paul Ricard. Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate...
