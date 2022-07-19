World Athletics Championships: Qatar's Mutaz Barshim wins gold in high jump

Follow live F1 coverage as the French Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two at Circuit Paul Ricard. Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO