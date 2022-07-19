World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir wins 1500m bronze

Watch as GB's Dina Asher-Smith wins bronze in the women's 200m fnal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon USA, with Jamaica's Shericka Jackson winning gold on an impressive time of 21.45 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finishing second. Watch the World Athletics 2022 on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer. Available to...
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Noah Lyles retained his world 200m title in emphatic fashion, beating Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton in another American clean sweep and breaking Michael Johnson's 26-year-old national record.
Comments / 0