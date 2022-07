SNELLVILLE — Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a person shot call on Lake Drive in Snellville. Officers arrived on scene and located two teens dead from gunshot wounds. The victims in this incident have been identified as 17-year-old John Pendrack, of Snellville, and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds, of Conyers. Detectives have been working through the night and the investigation is ongoing.

SNELLVILLE, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO