Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday Soiree for July is scheduled for July 23

“Eat mor chikin” fans in Carrollton and Senioa can rejoice as construction is moo..ving right along on the Chick-fil-A projects in those cities. In Senoia, construction has finally commenced on the restaurant at 800 Wells Street in front of the Senoia Village Shopping Center. We first reported that the restaurant chain was coming to the home of The Walking Dead back in April. A quick trip to Senoia by The City Menus staff this week found that framing is up and construction is well underway. No word, however, on when construction will be completed for the restaurant to open.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO