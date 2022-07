As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.

