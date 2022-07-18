Robert Henly Machen Sr.

Mr. Harold Thomas Barnett, age 94 of Moreland, passed away on July 20, 2022. He was one of five siblings born to Thomas Andrew and Edna Earle Barnett on January 7, 1928, in LaGrange. The family moved to Pine Mountain Valley in 1936 to become part of the Pine Mountain Valley Resettlement project which was part of the Roosevelt Administration’s New Deal. His youth was spent working on the family farm, hunting and fishing the hills and streams of Pine Mountain.

MORELAND, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO