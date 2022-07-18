Robert Henly Machen Sr.

Mr. Gene Herschel Coker, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022. Herschel was the owner and operator of the Hallmark Village Home Shoppe in Union City from 1973-2005. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Coker; sister, Gwynne Hunt and brother, Jerry Coker. Herschel is survived by his wife, Marie of Palmetto; daughter, Wendy Wellborn and her husband Glen; son, James Hall and his wife Angie; grandchildren, who affectionately called him Big Daddy, Zack Hall and his wife, Joanna; Grace Wellborn; Noah Hall and Gabe Hall; great-grandchildren, Jensen and Caroline; numerous nieces and nephews.
