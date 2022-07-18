ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Robert Henly Machen Sr.

Newnan Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Henly Machen Sr., 96, was joyfully greeted by a host of relatives upon entering the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven on July 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his first wife, brother and three sisters. He was born in Greenville, SC,...

times-herald.com

Newnan Times-Herald

Harold Thomas Barnett

Mr. Harold Thomas Barnett, age 94 of Moreland, passed away on July 20, 2022. He was one of five siblings born to Thomas Andrew and Edna Earle Barnett on January 7, 1928, in LaGrange. The family moved to Pine Mountain Valley in 1936 to become part of the Pine Mountain Valley Resettlement project which was part of the Roosevelt Administration’s New Deal. His youth was spent working on the family farm, hunting and fishing the hills and streams of Pine Mountain.
MORELAND, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Gene Herschel Coker

Mr. Gene Herschel Coker, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022. Herschel was the owner and operator of the Hallmark Village Home Shoppe in Union City from 1973-2005. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Coker; sister, Gwynne Hunt and brother, Jerry Coker. Herschel is survived by his wife, Marie of Palmetto; daughter, Wendy Wellborn and her husband Glen; son, James Hall and his wife Angie; grandchildren, who affectionately called him Big Daddy, Zack Hall and his wife, Joanna; Grace Wellborn; Noah Hall and Gabe Hall; great-grandchildren, Jensen and Caroline; numerous nieces and nephews.
UNION CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta students outperform state, region in Milestone exams

Georgia Milestone End of Grade and End of Course exam results for the tests’ 2021-2022 administration were released Friday by the Georgia Department of Education, and Coweta County students consistently showed higher performance on subject tests compared to state-wide averages. The Georgia Milestones Assessment System is the state’s comprehensive...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Rage cycle

Last weekend, a local cyclist was riding his bicycle when he got into a tussle with a fellow driving a pickup truck. Apparently, the driver took issue with him riding his bike on the road, regardless of what Georgia state law says about cyclists having every right to ride. The...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Officer stops suicidal jumper on bridge

A local police lieutenant spoke about his experience of helping a suicidal man when he grabbed him off a bridge over Interstate 85 last Sunday. Lt. Cody Smith is a Newnan resident and shift commander for the College Park Police Department. Last Sunday, his shift received a tip about a...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Dodge Rams bicyclist in road rage incident

A Newnan man is in custody after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his truck. William Lacoste, 62, of Newnan, is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and reckless driving on Sunday after an incident involving a bicyclist. According to an incident report from Newnan Police Department, the bicyclist...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Two charged in marijuana bust

Two Michigan men are facing felony charges after a routine traffic stop. The incident occurred Tuesday evening when a deputy on patrol spotted a car speeding while traveling on West Highway 16 near Dyer Road. While speaking with the occupants, the deputy reportedly saw an undisclosed amount of marijuana in...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

