ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Election 2022: Maryland voting for successor to Gov. Hogan

By BRIAN WITTE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkkFX_0gkQ8Smi00
Election 2022 Maryland Primary A woman walks in front of campaign signs during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey.

As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor's race takes top billing. Hogan, a rare two-term Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state, won plaudits from both sides of the aisle for his bipartisan approach and his willingness to challenge Trump.

His legacy on the line, Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in Hogan's administration, faces a challenge from Dan Cox, a Trump-backed state legislator who sued Hogan over his pandemic policies and later sought unsuccessfully to impeach him.

On the Democratic side, Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair, has the backing of Pelosi, a native daughter of Baltimore, while bestselling author Wes Moore has the support of Winfrey and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat. Other top candidates include Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler and former U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr.

The big-name endorsements in Maryland's governor's race illustrate the high stakes for both parties. Democrats see the contest as one of their best chances nationwide to flip a governor's mansion in this year's midterm elections, while Republicans want to cement the party's hold on the office.

The Republican primary provides a potential 2024 preview of the appeal of candidates in the mold of Hogan and Trump, who offer competing visions for the future of the party.

Other top races Tuesday include contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and attorney general. Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen is facing a primary challenger two months after suffering a minor stroke, but is expected to win renomination. The state's eight-member congressional delegation has an open seat in the Washington suburbs. And the daughter of the state's former attorney general is vying for her father's old job.

It could take days, or even longer, to determine the winners in the most closely contested races. That's because Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

Ten candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Perez has support from labor unions, while Moore, the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty organization, has been endorsed by the state’s teachers union and the two top Maryland legislative leaders, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Franchot, who comfortably won four races to be the state’s tax collector, brings significant name recognition to the primary. Gansler, a longtime prosecutor, is running as a moderate. King served in President Barack Obama's Cabinet.

Voter Laura Kretchman, a 41-year-old high school teacher, said Moore's endorsement by the Maryland State Education Association helped her choose him. She said she's impressed by Moore's accomplishments after rising above childhood challenges and being raised by a single mom.

“I teach children at a school that also come from difficult upbringings, so I’d like to see maybe what he can bring to helping those students that are struggling and challenged,” said Kretchman, an Annapolis resident.

Other voters said they preferred a long resume of government service. Curtis Fatig, a 67-year-old voter in Annapolis, settled on Perez, who also worked on the Montgomery County Council, as Maryland's secretary of labor and as the assistant attorney general for civil rights in Obama's administration.

“He’s not a newcomer,” said Fatig.

At an elementary school in Silver Spring, many Democrats cast a ballot for governor with an eye toward November’s general election.

Retired high school teacher Tom Hilton, 75, said he viewed the Democratic primary field as “kind of a toss-up” but ultimately picked Franchot.

“Mainly for the financial parts,” Hilton said. “I think he’ll be a little bit more attuned to having a more secure financial future for Maryland.”

Come November, Hilton said he could vote for anybody but Cox, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate.

“I’ll vote against anybody that Trump recommends,” he said.

On the Republican side, Hogan has stood firmly behind Schulz, whom he sees as the strongest candidate to face a Democrat in November. Democrats seem to agree, with the Democratic National Committee plowing more than $1 million behind an ad intended to boost Cox in the Republican primary. It's a tactic they've used elsewhere in an effort to face an easier opponent in the general election.

Hogan has criticized Cox for organizing busloads of Trump supporters to go to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, for the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cox has said he didn’t go to the Capitol and left before the rioting began.

In a tweet he later deleted, Cox called then-Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” for refusing to heed Trump’s demands not to certify the 2020 election. He apologized for it and denounced the attack on the Capitol.

Trump, meanwhile, has branded Schulz and Hogan as RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only, a term of derision reserved for party members who don't fall in line behind him.

“Get rid of Shutdown RINO Larry Hogan who is trying to get another RINO into office, Kelly Schulz,” Trump said in a statement late Monday.

Trump's endorsement of Cox helped earn the vote of 22-year-old Republican Cameron Martin, who cast a ballot Tuesday in Annapolis.

“The main reason was because he was endorsed by Trump,” Martin said, adding that he feels like Cox shares his Republican values and that "he will best represent me.”

Maryland's only open congressional seat is in the 4th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic Black-majority district. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown is leaving his seat to run for attorney general. Former Rep. Donna Edwards, who previously held the seat, faces former county prosecutor Glenn Ivey in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

The Democratic primary for attorney general has turned into a battle between former Gov. Martin O'Malley's wife, Katie Curran O'Malley, who is a former Baltimore judge and the daughter of former Attorney General J. Joseph Curran Jr., and Brown, O'Malley's lieutenant governor who lost the 2014 governor's race to Hogan.

The two are vying to replace Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh, who is retiring. Maryland hasn't had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.

In other races, candidates are on the ballot for all 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.

The Maryland primary was delayed by three weeks by the state’s highest court because of lawsuits challenging the state’s congressional and state legislative maps.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

___ Associated Press writer Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has made it abundantly clear that he won’t be supporting his party’s representative in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (R) upset Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (R) in Tuesday’s primary election and Governor Hogan seems content to take his ball and go home. “Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate,” Governor Hogan … Continue reading "Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant" The post Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

Maryland voters choose nominees to succeed GOP Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday, while both parties closely watched the highly competitive primaries to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Annapolis, MD
Elections
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Annapolis, MD
WTOP

Mail-in ballot counting starts in Maryland. What does that mean?

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Campaigns across the state will be watching closely Thursday as local election boards start counting tens of thousands of mail ballots. In several close races across...
MARYLAND STATE
nsjonline.com

Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP

RICHMOND, Va. — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news...
VIRGINIA STATE
wdac.com

Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Glenn Ivey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Oprah Winfrey
WHIO Dayton

Fried, Crist face off in debate as DeSantis looms large

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held their only debate Thursday before next month's Democratic gubernatorial primary, bashing Gov. Ron DeSantis and casting themselves as their party's best chance at beating the surging Republican. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman...
FLORIDA STATE
Wbaltv.com

AP calls Maryland AG races for Anthony Brown, Michael Peroutka

BALTIMORE (WBAL & AP) -- Anthony Brown left his congressional office to return to Annapolis as the Democratic nominee for Maryland attorney general, while a former Anne Arundel County councilman won the Republican primary. In its reporting dated at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, The Associated Press called Brown winner of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wdac.com

High Demand In Maryland For Handguns/Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported that Maryland State Police have received 11 times the usual number of permit applications. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan brought the state in line with the high court’s ruling on June 23. Hogan directed State Police on July 5 to suspend Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. The Supreme Court had struck down a similar law in New York. One Maryland gun shop owner said he’s sold out of 9mm semi-automatic handguns that are popular for concealed carry.
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

Judge won't quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors will have to appear before a special grand jury investigating whether the former president and others illegally tried to interfere in the state's election, a judge said Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Senate#Primary Election#Election State#House#Republican#Democrats
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. As numbers first started coming in to the 11 Newsroom, Democratic challenger Ivan Bates held an early lead over incumbent Marilyn Mosby, who was in second, and challenger Thiru Vignarajah, who was in third.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Voice

Harris Jewelry To Pay $190K+ To Maryland Servicemembers As Part Of Massive Settlement

A settlement has been announced with a jewelry retailer that targeted servicemembers and veterans with false promises and high-interest rates, authorities say. Harris Originals will forgive approximately $15 million in debt and return payments totaling nearly $11 million after they used deceptive marketing tactics to lure servicemembers and veterans to their financing program, according to the Maryland Attorney General.
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 general election in the state has informed 16 Republicans who served as fake electors that they could face criminal charges. They all signed a certificate declaring falsely...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy