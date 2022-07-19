Buckle up Your Training With the Best Weightlifting Belts

Looking for a durable, waterproof shoe? Meet the “Scenario.” Available in three different versions, the Scenario was named after the California Scenario, an ultra calming oasis of sculptural forms and running water designed by Isamu Noguchi. The lightweight, breathable shoe evokes the best parts of its California namesake while providing peace of mind to those who might want to get a little dirty. Built with a flex groove sole and articulated footbed (think basketball texture), the Scenario is available as a Slip-On, Slide and Kids Slip-On. Each version offers 360° comfort with supple, partially recycled IP-EVA surrounding your foot and molded arches that provide extra support. Waterproof inside and out, the Scenario features a "flex groove" outsole with a unique (proprietary) tread pattern for traction on wet surfaces, plus vented uppers built to keep you extra cool. Each version is available in various sizes and three different colors: Malt, Coffee and Jet Black. The Kid’s Slip-On marks Lusso Cloud’s first slip-on shoe for kids and retails for $40. Meanwhile, the Slide and Slip-On are both available for $65 and are sure to keep you comfy on the beach, at the pool or around the house.

APPAREL ・ 21 HOURS AGO