ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Buckle up Your Training With the Best Weightlifting Belts

By Ben Emminger
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeightlifting belts are a tool used by many fitness enthusiasts, and when used properly, these accessories can add premium rigidity and stability to your biggest lifts. And just like the myriad of tools you'd find in a toolbox, there are plenty of weightlifting belts out there to suit your different training...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Build Capped Shoulders with Proper Technique

Learn how to build capped shoulders with proper technique for the lateral raise. “The lateral raise is one of the – if not the – most important isolation exercise out there from a physique development perspective,” says natural pro bodybuilder and YouTuber Jeff Nippard. The lateral raise...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Weightlifting#Weightlifters#Olympic Weightlifting#Strength Training
boxrox.com

10-Minute Full-Body Workout for Beginners (No Equipment)

If you are just starting your fitness journey, you landed on the right website. Check out this 10-minute full-body workout for beginners, brought to you by the Buff Dudes. The Buff Dudes is a YouTube channel with over 2.5 million subscribers. Despite the name of the channel, brothers Hudson and Brandon White are not your stereotypical bro-gym. They deliver clear information with a good background story while poking fun at how buffed they are.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Weightlifting for beginners: how to get started

Want to find out about weightlifting for beginners? Then you’re in the right place. The weights section in the gym can seem intimidating if you’re just starting out, but weighted workouts can help you build muscle and boost your confidence while toning your body. Whether you’re weight lifting...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
USA TODAY

For a space-saving home gym, try one of these unique kettlebells

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Buying free weights for your home gym is an easy way to incorporate resistance training into your workouts. But individual sets of weights not only make your home gym more cluttered, they leave you with less room to move.
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

The Best Exercises For A Pinched Nerve In Your Shoulder

A pinched nerve occurs when surrounding tissues in the body put too much pressure on a nerve, causing it to become compressed. This pressure can lead to tingling, numbness, and pain in the affected area and can occur anywhere in the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, pinched nerves are actually quite common, affecting around 85 out of 100,000 adults in the U.S. every year.
FITNESS
Gear Patrol

Score a Deal on Mountain Biking Gear

Changing leaves and cooler temps make fall an ideal time to hit the bike trail. Score a deal on mountain bike apparel to help you take your adventures further on the dirt from Backcountry. Score up to 30 percent off at Backcountry.com on men's and women's apparel. Slickrock Bike Shorts are lightweight, comfortable and available in eight fun colorways. Need a layer for chillier riding days? Check out the Hero Dirt Hoodie. If it's accessories you need to upgrade, Backcountry has you covered with the MTB Gloves and the x Buff Goat UV Buff. Check out all this gear and much more below.
Gear Patrol

Get Personalized Coaching with Future Fitness for Just $19

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. For most of us, personal training can be a bit out of reach thanks to average costs of around $100/hour. If you want to get the benefits of personal training and coaching but don't want to wage war on your wallet, you need to check out Future Fitness. Rather than forking out hundreds, you can download the Future Fitness app, get in touch with a real human coach (no A.I. coaching) and get down to business.
WORKOUTS
Gear Patrol

The New CamelBak ChillBak Pack 30 Is a Mobile Party Station That'll Demolish All Your FOMO

CamelBak, undisputed champ of hydration-on-the-go gear, has done it again, and the brand's latest innovation is literally a crowd-pleaser. This is the ChillBak™ Pack 30 Soft Cooler & Hydration Center. And if you're thinking, "man, that's a really big product name," your head's in the right place because its name matches the goods: ChillBak™ Pack 30 can hold enough beverages (adult or not) that its official motto should be "no party left behind." Read on for more details, but first, try and wrap your head around this: properly equipped, this insulated pack can tote 24 cans, 15lbs of ice, six extra liters of water and any small essentials you'll need for your trip. Moreover, it'll keep drinks cold for 72 hours and retain frozen ice for 72+ Hours. But that's not even half the story.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

What Can Alkaline88 Sport Add to Your Hydration Regimen?

You know the classic recommendation of drinking eight glasses of water per day. This general guideline can be great for average individuals, but if you live an active lifestyle, you need a little more to maintain those peak hydration levels. Sure, you can turn to sugary sports drinks that contain a bunch of electrolytes, but if you know the backstory to these beverages, you'll probably want to look elsewhere.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The Cure for an Uptight Wardrobe? Tie-Dye

Now more than ever, designers are embracing the free nature of tie-dye patterns in a range of garments and accessories. These colorful, easily DIY-ed designs are making fashion fun. That being said, though the style is often first associated with the hippie culture of the ‘60s and jam bands like the Grateful Dead (who are still touring, albeit with new members), tie-dying was practiced across the world centuries before “Shakedown Street” was recorded. It's a serious art form after all.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Timex Announced a Retro, Dive-Style Automatic Watch

Here's something a bit unexpected: Timex quietly released a 40mm-wide, automatic dive-style watch with 100m of water resistance. It's the Waterbury Dive, and it looks pretty damn handsome with a retro-leaning design and cool bracelet style. What makes it look even better is the $299 price tag. With its style...
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

A Size 12 at Nike Isn't a Size 12 at Adidas. Why Not?

Size matters, especially when it comes to footwear. If you have particularly wide or narrow feet, are between sizes or have one foot that's slightly longer than the other, you know the drill: you can wear one size from one brand, but the same size from another brand is... off — it's too small or too tight, leaving your toes cramp or your heel hurting.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Built for Summer and Beyond, the Scenario by Lusso Cloud is an Attractive, Water-Friendly Shoe

Looking for a durable, waterproof shoe? Meet the “Scenario.” Available in three different versions, the Scenario was named after the California Scenario, an ultra calming oasis of sculptural forms and running water designed by Isamu Noguchi. The lightweight, breathable shoe evokes the best parts of its California namesake while providing peace of mind to those who might want to get a little dirty. Built with a flex groove sole and articulated footbed (think basketball texture), the Scenario is available as a Slip-On, Slide and Kids Slip-On. Each version offers 360° comfort with supple, partially recycled IP-EVA surrounding your foot and molded arches that provide extra support. Waterproof inside and out, the Scenario features a "flex groove" outsole with a unique (proprietary) tread pattern for traction on wet surfaces, plus vented uppers built to keep you extra cool. Each version is available in various sizes and three different colors: Malt, Coffee and Jet Black. The Kid’s Slip-On marks Lusso Cloud’s first slip-on shoe for kids and retails for $40. Meanwhile, the Slide and Slip-On are both available for $65 and are sure to keep you comfy on the beach, at the pool or around the house.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

A Packable, Tactical, Briefcase Bag from Topo Designs Will Elevate Your Work EDC

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Equal parts backpack, briefcase and tactical bag, Topo Designs’ Global Briefcase is built for hiking, typing or commuting anywhere. Made from self-described ‘mountain-ready recycled materials’ and equipped with ‘travel-friendly features,’ this casual briefcase is a great option for those who can’t quite bring themselves to lug around a heavier leather option.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy