Spokane, WA

Love Local Spotlight: Skyway Café

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Skyway Café is located at Felts Field in Spokane, WA. Breakfast is served all day...

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Incrediburger & Eggs closing at end of July

SPOKANE, Wash. – Incrediburger & Eggs will be closing at the end of July. Chef Adam Hegsted opened the restaurant in downtown Spokane four years ago. “Thank you so much for your support through all of these recent hardships such as COVID-19 and the various staffing issues associated with the pandemic,” a Facebook post reads. “We can’t express how happy we’ve been these last few years.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane summer events taking place this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — With expected sunny temperatures in the forecast across the Inland Northwest, there are many outdoor activities are taking place across the city. This week, take your family out and about to feed bison, a car show in downtown Spokane, pick up cherries, or go shopping at local farmers' markers. Other activities include the 'Run S' more' summer 5k run series, an animation exhibition, and movies in the Pavilion.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane's first refillery opens downtown, promotes sustainability

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Refillery opened in downtown Spokane in early 2022, becoming the first storefront of its kind in the city. The Refillery allows customers to use multi-use containers to refill personal care items and natural cleaning products, in order to promote less waste. Refilleries have gained popularity...
SPOKANE, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
gonzaga.edu

Amy Eddy: The Doctor Next Door

University of Washington Medical School graduate and director of Spokane’s Internal Medicine Residency took an unconventional journey to her career. Growing up in Lewiston, Idaho, Amy Eddy never doubted she’d pursue a career in medicine. “My mom is from a Filipino family and everyone is in healthcare,” she...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

MISSING: 22-year-old Dhelila Mad Plume last seen in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the State of Washington are searching for missing 22-year-old Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume who was last seen in Spokane, Wash. on April 17, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Washington State Attorney General, Plume has Autism and was living...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Valet boat service comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
travelexperta.com

Palouse Falls in Washington: Most Scenic Waterfall to Explore

Washington is home to some of the most stunning waterfalls in the United States and a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. From hiking trails, camping, and even RV spots. It’s always a great option to visit one of the many places it has to explore, and the Palouse Falls State Park is not an exception. That’s why I decided to gather useful information about Palouse Falls in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No AC? We tested out some home air conditioning methods to see how they work

SPOKANE, Wash. — An internet search for “DIY air conditioner” will give you more results than anybody has reasonable time for. Most of them are elaborate contraptions that take some special materials, handy aptitude, and a not-insignificant amount of money to build. With rising inflation and busy lives, who has time for that? That’s why we tested some quick and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman rescued from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews rescued a woman who fell in the water by Kendall Yards. They were able to reach her using a canoe and successfully pull her to shore, not too far down the river. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Backlash over the boom in newcomers to Kootenai County is reaching a "tipping point"

With an entirely straight face, Justin O'Connell tells the Coeur d'Alene City Council that the region should adopt a "Make Idaho California Plan." O'Connell, who is young, well-dressed and sporting a bushy mustache, goes on to argue for bike-only roads, a ban on gas stoves and the construction of massive high rises that would fit the entire population of Coeur d'Alene into a few square blocks. The plan, he says, would help align the region with the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations and World Economic Forum's 2030 Agenda.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

