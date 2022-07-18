Love Local Spotlight: Skyway Café

SPOKANE, Wash. – Incrediburger & Eggs will be closing at the end of July. Chef Adam Hegsted opened the restaurant in downtown Spokane four years ago. “Thank you so much for your support through all of these recent hardships such as COVID-19 and the various staffing issues associated with the pandemic,” a Facebook post reads. “We can’t express how happy we’ve been these last few years.”
SPOKANE, Wash. — With expected sunny temperatures in the forecast across the Inland Northwest, there are many outdoor activities are taking place across the city. This week, take your family out and about to feed bison, a car show in downtown Spokane, pick up cherries, or go shopping at local farmers' markers. Other activities include the 'Run S' more' summer 5k run series, an animation exhibition, and movies in the Pavilion.
We're fortunate to have so many Slavic bakeries and retail spots in Spokane, which has probably only served to whet our appetites for more savory options. Find both at VKUSNIASHKA EURO, at 4902 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley. The name translates to "yummy," according to owner Larisa Nazar, whose...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane chef Chad White is holding a soft opening for his latest project on Friday. Uno Mas Taco Shop is taking over the former High Tide Lobster Bar location in the Wonder Building. Another location of the shop will open in Spokane Valley at another time.
SPOKANE, Wash. — It just got easier to get rid of old clothing and furniture near downtown. Global Neighborhood Thrift now has a drive-thru option on the corner of Trent and Hamilton. The drive-thru just opened this July and the thrift store says its gotten more large furniture donations...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Refillery opened in downtown Spokane in early 2022, becoming the first storefront of its kind in the city. The Refillery allows customers to use multi-use containers to refill personal care items and natural cleaning products, in order to promote less waste. Refilleries have gained popularity...
In our last column, we observed that collaboration and partnerships are the only way really big things get accomplished in Spokane. We also promised some insights into the secret sauce we've used in the past, along with outlining some opportunities to apply it going forward. On a recent trip to...
Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Relief is coming for families struggling to pay for their kids’ meals this summer. Beginning in August, Washington families will receive one-time payment of $391 added to each of their child’s pandemic-EBT card at the beginning of August to pay for summer meals. Any...
University of Washington Medical School graduate and director of Spokane’s Internal Medicine Residency took an unconventional journey to her career. Growing up in Lewiston, Idaho, Amy Eddy never doubted she’d pursue a career in medicine. “My mom is from a Filipino family and everyone is in healthcare,” she...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the State of Washington are searching for missing 22-year-old Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume who was last seen in Spokane, Wash. on April 17, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Washington State Attorney General, Plume has Autism and was living...
Often referred to as the “best coast,” the left side of the U.S. can be a pretty amazing place to live. However, it’s also home to some of the most notoriously expensive cities in the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. A recent GOBankingRates study...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane and regional partners have submitted a plan to use state funding to re-home people living at Camp Hope. More than $24 million are on the line from the Department of Commerce. The plan seeks the money on behalf of numerous community service providers to add more than 650 indoor spaces. More than half...
Washington is home to some of the most stunning waterfalls in the United States and a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. From hiking trails, camping, and even RV spots. It’s always a great option to visit one of the many places it has to explore, and the Palouse Falls State Park is not an exception. That’s why I decided to gather useful information about Palouse Falls in Washington.
SPOKANE, Wash. — More multi-family housing is now an option across all residential zones in the city of Spokane after Spokane City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance that allows multi-family housing to be built on single-family plots of land. The one-year pilot program will allow for duplexes, triplexes...
SPOKANE, Wash. — An internet search for “DIY air conditioner” will give you more results than anybody has reasonable time for. Most of them are elaborate contraptions that take some special materials, handy aptitude, and a not-insignificant amount of money to build. With rising inflation and busy lives, who has time for that? That’s why we tested some quick and...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews rescued a woman who fell in the water by Kendall Yards. They were able to reach her using a canoe and successfully pull her to shore, not too far down the river. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
With an entirely straight face, Justin O'Connell tells the Coeur d'Alene City Council that the region should adopt a "Make Idaho California Plan." O'Connell, who is young, well-dressed and sporting a bushy mustache, goes on to argue for bike-only roads, a ban on gas stoves and the construction of massive high rises that would fit the entire population of Coeur d'Alene into a few square blocks. The plan, he says, would help align the region with the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations and World Economic Forum's 2030 Agenda.
Comments / 0