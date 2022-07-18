White Sox select Michael Turner in ninth round (No. 281 overall)

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen threw seven innings of shutout ball, Ketel Marte added a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks started their second half of the season with a 10-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. The Nationals lost for the 16th time in 18 games. Gallen (5-2) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning before César Hernández sent a soft liner with two outs that deflected off Gallen’s glove and fell behind the mound. Gallen, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and Marte all converged on the ball, but no one had time to throw out the speedy Hernández. Gallen gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked none.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run over seven sparkling innings for his first back-to-back wins this year, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 Friday night. Ramón Laureano hit a go-ahead homer on a full-count with two out in the fifth, then Seth Brown added a two-run drive later that inning for the A’s against Texas right-hander Spencer Howard (1-2). Irvin (5-7) retired the initial nine Rangers batters in order before Marcus Semien’s leadoff single in the fourth against his former club. Adolis García hit a tying RBI single three batters later — then he was thrown out on the bases. Irvin, who gave three hits, exited to a warm ovation after allowing his lone walk of the night to Leody Taveras to begin the eighth. Nathaniel Lowe homered in the ninth and Josh Smith hit an RBI single as the Rangers threatened against closer Lou Trivino, who was pulled for A.J. Puk with two outs.
PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a career-high 35 points, Diana Taurasi hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 28 points and the Phoenix Mercury used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 94-78 Friday night. Sophie Cunningham hit five 3-pointers — her 10th consecutive game with at least two made 3s — and scored 19 points for Phoenix. The Mercury made a season-high 14 3s. The Mercury went into the fourth quarter trailing 65-60 but Taurasi hit a 3 to open the period and her three-point play with 7:35 to play gave Phoenix a one-point lead. Tina Charles scored to give Seattle a 69-68 lead 25 seconds later but Diggins-Smith hit a jumper with 6:55 left that sparked a 17-0 run. The game was 46th, and potentially the last, meeting between Taurasi and Seattle’s Sue Bird, the WNBA’s all-time leaders in points and assists, respectively and gave Taurasi 500 career games, second-most in league history — behind Bird.
