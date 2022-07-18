White Sox select Michael Turner in ninth round (No. 281 overall)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight and didn’t allow an earned run over seven sparkling innings for his first back-to-back wins this year, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 Friday night. Ramón Laureano hit a go-ahead homer on a full-count with two out in the fifth, then Seth Brown added a two-run drive later that inning for the A’s against Texas right-hander Spencer Howard (1-2). Irvin (5-7) retired the initial nine Rangers batters in order before Marcus Semien’s leadoff single in the fourth against his former club. Adolis García hit a tying RBI single three batters later — then he was thrown out on the bases. Irvin, who gave three hits, exited to a warm ovation after allowing his lone walk of the night to Leody Taveras to begin the eighth. Nathaniel Lowe homered in the ninth and Josh Smith hit an RBI single as the Rangers threatened against closer Lou Trivino, who was pulled for A.J. Puk with two outs.

