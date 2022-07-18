The Indicator from Planet Money

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Paul Luehr, a former federal prosecutor at the Department of Justice, about what happens when texts message get deleted. On January 6, Secret Service agents were protecting Vice President Pence from an armed mob that wanted to kill him. Agents were also driving the president that day when, according to sworn testimony, Donald Trump physically tried to redirect the car to the Capitol. The Secret Service says text messages from that day were deleted and may not be recoverable. So what would it take to retrieve them? Paul Luehr is a former federal cybercrime prosecutor at the Department of Justice, and he's done these kinds of investigations before. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO