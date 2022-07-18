ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Indicator from Planet Money

NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") Aniya Morina first discovered psychology in high school. ANIYA MORINA: I fell in love with it and just learning how the brain works and how, like, people operate and stuff and why they do the things that...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

200,000 student borrowers who say they were ripped off may get their loans erased

Early next month, we expect a big legal decision in the student loan world. A federal judge will be considering a settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and borrowers who say they were ripped off by predatory colleges. Final approval from the judge would erase the debts of 200,000 borrowers and potentially even more. NPR's Cory Turner has been covering this story for literally years. He joins us this morning. Hey, Cory.
COLLEGES
NPR

What extreme heat means for our long term health

Some 60 million Americans are facing triple-digit temperatures today as extreme heat blankets much of the country. And as these baking temperatures become more common due to climate change, what does that mean for our long-term health? Here to help us answer that question is Dr. Ari Bernstein of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Hi, Dr. Bernstein.
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

On Earth, NASA tech is all around us

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has been wowing astronomers lately with stunning photos of some of the first galaxies in the universe, photos that capture light from more than 13 billion years ago. We reported yesterday on how excited astronomers are about those images. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today, though, we...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capella University#Black People#Black Women#Scholarships#Student Loans#Sylvie#Npr#Drop Electric Song
NPR

Only 31 new emoji were proposed this year

SUMMERS: (Laughter). JENNIFER DANIEL: You really could not express being shook until shake face. It also is fairly apt for those situations when you are experiencing either a literal earthquake or a metaphorical one, or perhaps you're just shaking your head back and forth. SHAPIRO: Jennifer Daniel chairs the Emoji...
CELL PHONES
NPR

The impact of the Jan. 6 hearings on American voters

Nearly six in 10 Americans say they are paying at least some attention to the Jan. 6 hearings, according to a NPR-PBS NewsHour Marist poll. But a poll can't fully capture how people are reacting. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say they are paying at least some...
ELECTIONS
NPR

People across the country offer their opinion of the House Jan. 6 hearings

We hear from people in Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle and Lancaster, Pa., about their reaction to the Jan. 6 hearings. There have been eight hearings so far. Members of then-Vice President Mike Pence's Secret Service detail feared for their lives during the January 6 Capitol riot. Pence refused to leave the Capitol because the electoral votes hadn't been counted, even though a mob had started to chant hang Mike Pence. An unidentified White House security official testified that some members of Pence's Secret Service team called their family members to say goodbye.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Economy
NPR

Can deleted text messages actually be retrieved?

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Paul Luehr, a former federal prosecutor at the Department of Justice, about what happens when texts message get deleted. On January 6, Secret Service agents were protecting Vice President Pence from an armed mob that wanted to kill him. Agents were also driving the president that day when, according to sworn testimony, Donald Trump physically tried to redirect the car to the Capitol. The Secret Service says text messages from that day were deleted and may not be recoverable. So what would it take to retrieve them? Paul Luehr is a former federal cybercrime prosecutor at the Department of Justice, and he's done these kinds of investigations before. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy