Kansas City, MO

Andrew Benintendi mum on vaccination plan if he’s traded from Royals

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Andrew Benintendi will be on display Tuesday night as an American League All-Star for all playoff contenders to see.

But on Monday, the Royals outfielder was not interested in discussing an important decision that could make him more or less viable as a potential trade candidate.

Benintendi was one of 10 Royals who did not make the trip to Toronto last weekend for a series against the Blue Jays because they were unvaccinated against COVID-19. Teammate Whit Merrifield, who also went on the restricted list, indicated he could be moved to get the jab if he were to join a contender.

Asked about that possibility on Monday, Benintendi declined to entertain it.

“I’m just here to answer baseball questions,” said Benintendi, perhaps not considering that his availability for a potential playoff series in Toronto has plenty to do with baseball. “I’m just going to stick to my initial comment I said a few days ago that it’s a personal choice for me. I’m going to leave it at that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alSbo_0gkPk6jp00
Andrew Benintendi

Benintendi, who is playing on an expiring contract, is expected to be one of the top outfielders available before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Entering the break, the left-handed hitter was batting .317 with a 124 OPS-plus.

While the Yankees had been among the teams to talk with the Royals about Benintendi, they are unlikely to continue that pursuit because he is unvaccinated, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported. The Yankees have a key September series in Toronto and could return there in the playoffs.

The Mets, who would only travel to Toronto this year for a potential World Series, have not ruled out trying for Benintendi, Heyman reported.

“Everything’s out of my control,” Benintendi said when asked about playing for either New York team. “So whatever happens, happens.”

Francisco Lindor may have had a case to return to the All-Star Game this year, but instead a different piece of the Mets-Guardians blockbuster will be representing the trade at Dodger Stadium.

Andres Gimenez will start at second base for the AL on Tuesday, less than two years after the Mets parted with him to land Lindor.

“It feels really good and gratifying,” Gimenez said through an interpreter. “I’m super proud to be here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ua7T_0gkPk6jp00
Andres Gimenez has emerged as one of the best second basemen in the American League.

After showing promise as a rookie with the Mets in 2020, Gimenez struggled in his first year in Cleveland, hitting .218 with a 74 OPS-plus in 68 games. But the 23-year-old has emerged with a breakout season this year, entering the break batting .296 with a 139 OPS-plus.

“I can’t control the things that happen, but I am very proud to be here and to be with the team that I am,” said Gimenez, who caught up with former teammates Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Edwin Diaz.

Mets outfielder Starling Marte was a late withdrawal from the game. He said he wanted to use the time to make sure he was fully healthy to start the second half after recently dealing with groin tightness.

“I wish I could play, but obviously with the injury that I had, it’s better to rest my body and give it a couple more days,” Marte said through an interpreter. “It’s smarter to just rest and relax.”

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start the game for the National League while Rays lefty Shane McClanahan will get the nod for the American League. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was not an option for AL manager Dusty Baker because he is scheduled to start Friday.

New York Post

