Many at increased risk for deadly skin cancer

When Isser Nener was in her late 20s, she was diagnosed with skin cancer. "I found a little mole on the back of my leg. I was on holiday with a friend and they were like: 'You have to have that mole checked'," she says. "So I went to the...
A Florida bride whose hair naturally turned gray when she was 16 kept it that way for her wedding. Kadeja Jackson, 38, starred in a viral TikTok taken by her bridal makeup artist on the special day. Jackson said her relationship with her hair has been a journey but she's...
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Comments / 0