Clark wins heat at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – High Point Central product Tamara Clark easily won her heat in the women’s 200 meters at the World Athletics (formerly Track and Field) Championships late Monday night in Hayward Field.

Clark advanced to Tuesday night’s semifinals as the top three finishers in each of six heats automatically moved on. Clark was clocked in 22.28 seconds as she and most of the other medal contenders ran considerably off the time expected to win in Thursday's final.

Clark tied for the fifth-best time overall, one-hundreth of a second slower than Abby Steiner, who has the fastest American time this year, and slightly faster than Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, who had the fastest time in the world and is the favorite. Jackson and Steiner also won their heats.

Aminatour Seyni was the fastest heat winner at 21.98 and Favour Ofili of Nigeria next at 22.24.