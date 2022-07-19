State Police search for driver in reported fatal hit and run

MANDEVILLE, La ( WGNO ) — Louisiana State Police are looking for whoever was involved in the death of a woman who was found along an often busy stretch of highway in St. Tammany Parish. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to troopers, a little after 2:40 Sunday morning, a woman was found along Highway 190 by the Judge Tanner Blvd. exit who was apparently the victim of a hit and run crash. State police say the woman was walking in the area when she was hit by an unknown car that left the scene.

The woman was taken to nearby Lakeview Regional Medical Center where she died. Troopers closed northbound Hwy.190 while they collected evidence from the scene.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Amanda Rose Hyneman whose last known address was in Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston says results from the autopsy shows that Hyneman died from multiple blunt force trauma.

If you can help identify or locate the car or driver involved in the crash, call Louisiana State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

