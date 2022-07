A Rochester, New York, police officer died Thursday evening and another officer was injured after they were shot by a suspect while on duty in the northeast part of the city. Police Chief Dave Smith identified the fallen officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year-old veteran of the force and a husband and father. Officer Sino Seng, on the force for eight years, was shot in the lower body, Smith said Friday morning.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO