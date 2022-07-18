9 Fun-Filled Day Trips From Dallas

If you’re looking for Texas-sized charm and opportunity, McKinney, TX is sure to fit the bill. The more than 200,000 residents who call McKinney home get to enjoy the best of both worlds: a quaint hometown feel and big-city amenities. Just about 30 miles outside of Dallas, this fast-growing suburb makes the list as one of the best places to live in the U.S. because of its great schools and strong economic backbone. Tech and aviation industries flourish in McKinney, with Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems’ headquarters providing lots of jobs. In addition, McKinney has an exceptionally low crime rate, making it a great place to raise a family and sleep well at night. Plenty of parks, a historic downtown square with shops, galleries and restaurants, and a surprise Croatian village all add to the A-plus quality of life in McKinney.
