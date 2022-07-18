ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

9 Fun-Filled Day Trips From Dallas

By MomsWhoThink Staff
momswhothink.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in...

www.momswhothink.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Texas Indoor Football Game

We're just a couple of weeks away from the start of college and pro football season but indoor pro football has been going on throughout the summer in some cities across the state. Unfortunately for two teams, their seasons ended in the ugliest way possible as a wild brawl broke out between players, coaches and even some fans. Those in attendance described the game as "tense and scary".
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Architect Recalls Designing ‘Best Party House’ For Infamous Candy Montgomery

April Towery: We were thrilled to find architect Stephen Chambers, the man who designed a stunning home in the late 1970s for Candy Montgomery, who infamously was acquitted of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax. An excerpt from the true crime tome on the case reads, “They got the land for $10,000. The house eventually cost $60,000 more because they insisted that a chic Dallas architectural firm do the blueprints. They accepted the first design submitted: a cathedral look, open and airy, with a lot of exposed beams and skylights, the children’s rooms isolated from their own, an oversized double garage, and a workshop and study for Pat.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Canton, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Oklahoma State
CW33

Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dallas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
dmagazine.com

Meet Your New Neighbors, Dallas

We started out wanting to understand why so many people are coming from the far corners of the country to make Dallas their new home. Of course, we already knew what these outsiders had come to appreciate: that it’s easier and cheaper to play tennis here, get great queso and margs here, and find a 12,000-square foot house with a pool, riding stables, and parking for 37 here.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Live High Above Dallas in This Modern Oak Cliff Townhome

This week’s High Caliber Home, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans takes us to the scenic hills of Oak Cliff. Yes, I said hills. They do exist in Dallas and there are no more specular views than those above the Belmont Hotel. Perched above the Dallas skyline...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#Amusement Park#East Texas#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
cw39.com

These 2 Texas airports among the most loved in U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Flying in Texas must be a real treat for Americans as TravelAwaits has released its list of the top eight airports most loved in the U.S. (according to its readers). Didn’t quite make the top of the list but Dallas and Austin are representing the Lone...
DALLAS, TX
Rock 108

Texas Cities That Have Had a Mega Millions or Powerball Jackpot Winner

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is up to $630 million dollars (the 5th largest jackpot in the history of the lottery in Texas), and the Powerball lottery is up to $101 million dollars this week. While I'm just like everyone else wanting to win half a billion dollars. I got to wondering how many people in Texas have ever won any of these enormous jackpots?
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Hiking
The Daily South

Frisco, Texas Is the Dallas-Fort Worth Suburb Worthy of a Visit

About 25 minutes north of Dallas, Frisco is a suburban city shaking things up. Yes, we know the word suburb usually comes with an eye roll, but not in Frisco. Here, you'll find family activities, educational museums, nightlife, elevated and casual eateries, plenty of outdoor arts and adventure, endless shopping, and the stunning campus of the Dallas Cowboys. Whether you're in town for a short airport layover or here for a long weekend of family fun, Frisco spoils visitors with choices galore.
FRISCO, TX
KDAF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

3 Texas Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Goodbye Las Vegas, Hello Texas: ACM Awards Have A New Home In 2023

Goodbye Las Vegas, helloooooo Texas! The Academy of Country Music Awards will have a new home come 2023. The ACM Awards are now scheduled to take place on May 11, 2023 at Frisco's Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that's home to the Dallas Cowboys' indoor practice facility, according to Variety. It will be the first award show to be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth venue. The coveted award show will still be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for the second year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

If you’re looking for Texas-sized charm and opportunity, McKinney, TX is sure to fit the bill. The more than 200,000 residents who call McKinney home get to enjoy the best of both worlds: a quaint hometown feel and big-city amenities. Just about 30 miles outside of Dallas, this fast-growing suburb makes the list as one of the best places to live in the U.S. because of its great schools and strong economic backbone. Tech and aviation industries flourish in McKinney, with Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems’ headquarters providing lots of jobs. In addition, McKinney has an exceptionally low crime rate, making it a great place to raise a family and sleep well at night. Plenty of parks, a historic downtown square with shops, galleries and restaurants, and a surprise Croatian village all add to the A-plus quality of life in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy