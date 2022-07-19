Fuel prices across Tennessee show steady decline

The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What’s not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music!. A recent study by movebuddha.com highlights where new Tennessee residents are coming from and what part of the state...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee is one of five southeastern states participating in Operation Southern Slow Down. The operation is to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding, reckless and aggressive driving. Between July 18 and July 24, law enforcement officers throughout the state will conduct concentrated enforcement on interstates...
If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […]
The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nearly 1,000 people - 983 to be exact - have been disqualified from the first of several 2022 Tennessee duck blind drawings. The problem came about after the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over TWRA, passed a new rule preventing a single individual from filing an application, as they could do in years past. Each application now requires a minimum of four people in a group before the application will be considered.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Adults panhandling with their children has people outraged in Nashville. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS) told FOX 17 News they’ve received calls on this issue and they said it is not only happening in Davidson County, it's happening in other parts of the state as well.
Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
I was born and raised in Ohio, when I move to new towns I always like to find out the unwritten “Do’s and Dont’s.”. In Ohio for instance a carbonated beverage like Pepsi is called Pop. Another one is, whenever you are in public and someone yells out “O-H,” you have to respond with “I-O.” Also, you must never speak of the state Up North (Michigan) unless is talking about the Buckeyes beating them at a sport.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that electronics repair company iFixit will establish an East Coast hub in Chattanooga. According to a news release, iFixit is expected to invest $24.2 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. The company is headquartered...
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is hosting their 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge and as part of this event, they are hosting the 2nd Annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest for Tennessee. The Best Looking Cruiser Contest allows all law enforcement agencies in Tennessee to submit a photograph of their patrol...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms caused flooding for some and left damage across East Tennessee. Cameras captured some strong moments of the storm and its aftermath. The WATE 6 Storm Team reported storms and heavy rain reaching around 30 mph. The Powell and Clinton areas saw up to...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September. The list is in order of start dates. Bedford County...
Comments / 2