Fuel prices across Tennessee show steady decline

I was born and raised in Ohio, when I move to new towns I always like to find out the unwritten “Do’s and Dont’s.”. In Ohio for instance a carbonated beverage like Pepsi is called Pop. Another one is, whenever you are in public and someone yells out “O-H,” you have to respond with “I-O.” Also, you must never speak of the state Up North (Michigan) unless is talking about the Buckeyes beating them at a sport.

