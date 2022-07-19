ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum Pushes Above Vital Resistance, Could Soon Revisit $1500

By anushsamal
NEWSBTC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bulls for Ethereum are back on the chart, the altcoin has appreciated over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s northbound movement has helped Ethereum gain some of its lost value. Other altcoins have also followed a similar trading pattern. Ethereum recently touched the $1500 mark but at press...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Eth#Woul
Motley Fool

Got $774? Buy 50 Shares of This Beaten-Down Hospital Stock Before It Rebounds

Medical Properties Trust is one of the largest private owners of hospitals. The healthcare REIT’s stock has been hit hard by interest rate and growth concerns. Its diverse portfolio and healthy dividend history point to continued outperformance in total returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Fortune

Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Electric vehicle maker Tesla sold $936 million worth of Bitcoin, 75% of its holdings, in the second quarter, according to a shareholder deck released in anticipation of its earnings call on Wednesday.
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Bitcoin Cash Is Surging: Here's Why

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, are trading higher again Monday in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin is also trading around a 1-month high Monday afternoon at around $22,000, representing a rebound of 18.3% over the past month.
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Crypto Market Recovery, But It's Too Early to Celebrate: Crypto Market Review, July 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Crypto market cap regains $1 trillion ahead of Ethereum merge, bankruptcy proceedings

For the first time in five weeks, the total market capitalization for crypto assets climbed above $1 trillion on Monday. The relative milestone comes as three key crypto bankruptcy proceedings get underway and investor expectations around Ethereum's long-awaited merge continue to build. Crypto's move to regain the trillion dollar market...
STOCKS
u.today

Tesla Sells Most of Its BTC Holdings, ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Praises SHIB, SEC Asks Court to Revoke XRP Holders’ Amici Status: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. During its Wednesday earnings calls, Tesla, leading e-car manufacturer, announced that it converted 75% of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat. According to the company’s Q2 report, at the end of the second quarter it held only roughly $218 million worth of crypto. Back in February 2021, Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, making its price spike to new highs. Shortly after that, the e-car maker sold a small portion of its holdings to test Bitcoin's liquidity. This February, Tesla reported that it had held roughly $1.99 billion worth of Bitcoin at the end of 2021. The flagship crypto dropped 6.13% on the news and is currently trading at $22,509, according to CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy