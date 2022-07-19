Ethereum Pushes Above Vital Resistance, Could Soon Revisit $1500

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. During its Wednesday earnings calls, Tesla, leading e-car manufacturer, announced that it converted 75% of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat. According to the company’s Q2 report, at the end of the second quarter it held only roughly $218 million worth of crypto. Back in February 2021, Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, making its price spike to new highs. Shortly after that, the e-car maker sold a small portion of its holdings to test Bitcoin's liquidity. This February, Tesla reported that it had held roughly $1.99 billion worth of Bitcoin at the end of 2021. The flagship crypto dropped 6.13% on the news and is currently trading at $22,509, according to CoinMarketCap.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO