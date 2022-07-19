Flossmoor residents demand justice after police shoot woman, 64, during domestic call

Flossmoor residents packed a village board meeting following the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old woman.

Police released bodycam video they said shows an officer responding to a domestic dispute call Sunday on the 1400-block of Joyce.

The video shows an officer knocking on the door. When the door opens, a woman is seen coming down the hallway with a knife. Flossmoor police added the highlight to the video they released.

The officer demands the woman drop it. As the woman makes her way outside, the officer opens fire, hitting her arm.

Eyewitness News is stopping the video just before the officer fires the first shot.

The video continues and shows the woman still advancing at the officer who fires again.

The woman was later identified as 64-year-old Madeline Miller. Investigators say they responded to the home after Miller threatened and attacked a family member.

A special task force with Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. The responding officers have been placed on administrative leave.