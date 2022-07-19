Residents share concerns as City of Vestavia considers drainage solutions

Virginia Smith put Mountain Brook flooding in perspective as she opened a city council work session this morning. “In general, we do not have catastrophic home flooding,” the council president said. “We do have basements flooding and generally those are obviously in low areas. We definitely have some street flooding that gets out of the drains and causes damage.
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Fairfield City Councilman Robert Averhart says he is tired of looking at what he calls an eyesore. Trash is piled up at Chateau at Glen Oaks Apartments. He says the residents of the complex and people who live nearby are also tired of it. Averhart says...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham allocated an additional $6.6 million in rental and utility assistance for residents in need. Throughout the pandemic, Birmingham provided over $10.2 million in rental and utility assistance to 2,046 residents in need. Deputy Director in community development Wendy Hicks said the the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Downtown Birmingham is booming with development, but one unfinished project near the heart of Uptown is facing questions. Tax funded construction of Trinity CME Church near the interstate stalled years ago. Tonight at 6:30, WVTM 13's Jon Paepcke investigates a million-dollar worship center eight years later.
RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Cement Company of Alabama is officially revamped. Company officials joined Governor Kay Ivey this morning for the groundbreaking of the plant’s new addition. The Ragland cement plant’s new production line is a rotary kiln that substitutes fossil fuels with alternative fuels coming from items like recycled woodchips and shredded […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The coronavirus pandemic appears to be driving up the number of overdose deaths in our area. Watch the video above to learn more about the data experts call troubling. Ross Recovery Center in Birmingham is available to help anyone dealing with substance abuse issues. The...
One of the images that sticks out in my mind when I reflect on the World Games is how welcoming our city was to athletes, coaches and fans from all over the world. From the standing ovation and message of solidarity that was given to the Ukrainian athletes, to stories of local volunteers driving to Atlanta to retrieve bags or the countless meals that residents paid for when they saw teams out at a restaurant, these stories give me hope for what is on the horizon now that the dust is settling.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court declared school segregation unconstitutional. In 1963, a lawsuit was filed due to the Macon County Board of Education not taking steps to integrate their local schools. A desegregation order was issued in the case and became a blueprint for school...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The excessive heat has local shelters over capacity. On July 18, the Firehouse Shelter was not able to take in any more people looking for a place to sleep. Executive Director for Firehouse Ministries, Anne Rygiel, said the capacity of the overnight shelter is 90 people....
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham is getting additional funding to help those struggling to pay rent and utility bills. The city will receive an additional $6.6 million dollars for the rent and utility assistance program. The program started during the pandemic but closed in January after the funds were exhausted. The city […]
When the behavior of Kathleen Mclaughlin’s two-year-old son began to take a turn for the worst, she couldn’t pin down the cause of the problem. Her child, who would later be diagnosed with autism, was refusing to eat some foods, and he kept repeating a phrase Kathleen and her husband couldn’t understand: “No hot.”
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two children were killed when a large tree fell onto a Birmingham home Thursday afternoon, according to fire official. Learn more in the video above. The tree fell on a house on 10th Avenue West and trapped three children, including a 3-month-old, a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, as well as two women. A Birmingham fire spokesman said the youngest children died and the 11-year-old was taken to Children's of Alabama with serious injuries.
By Chris Yow, Sponsored Content PINSON — Tom Fisher and Recycle USA is the definition of the American Dream. Fisher, who has been the owner-operator of Recycle USA in Pinson for more than 20 years, has worked his way from sweeping floors to his position today by hard work and taking chances. Recycle USA has […]
Atlanta-based Fit Foodz will open a $15 million poultry processing operation in Tuscaloosa, which is expected to create 180 new jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the project Thursday. Fit Foodz, founded in 2000, is a small, female owner‐operated company producing precooked chicken products for food service and...
A petition signed by more than 300 Irondale residents was delivered to the city council Tuesday night calling for the city to censure a city councilor who blocked an agreement with Birmingham over the Magic City’s discrimination ban against transgender people. The residents -- some of whom spoke at...
The Daniel Building—Birmingham’s tallest tower south of the railroad reservation—is up for sale by PNC, along with two other properties. According to the BBJ, PNC plans to sell the former BBVA Homewood Administration Center at 401 West Valley Ave. and an annex of the Brock Center at 3317 Sixth Ave. S. The combined prices of these properties is $23.35 million, per their listings with Graham & Co.
The family of a Georgia man who died five months after he was slammed to the ground during a scuffle with a Birmingham police officer in 2020 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Alabama. Carl Grant, a 69-year-old Vietnam veteran, died in Muscogee County, Ga. on July 24, 2020.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama (ACLU-AL) filed a lawsuit for Tiara Young Hudson to challenge the constitutionality of the Alabama Judicial Resources Allocation Commission (JRAC). This lawsuit comes after a JRAC transfer of judgeship from Jefferson County...
