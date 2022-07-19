ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Residents share concerns as City of Vestavia considers drainage solutions

By Chip Scarborough
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Leaders in Vestavia will review results...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Village Living

Mountain Brook Council puts all flooding matters on the table, gets 280 expansion update

Virginia Smith put Mountain Brook flooding in perspective as she opened a city council work session this morning. “In general, we do not have catastrophic home flooding,” the council president said. “We do have basements flooding and generally those are obviously in low areas. We definitely have some street flooding that gets out of the drains and causes damage.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham allocates additional money for rental and utility assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham allocated an additional $6.6 million in rental and utility assistance for residents in need. Throughout the pandemic, Birmingham provided over $10.2 million in rental and utility assistance to 2,046 residents in need. Deputy Director in community development Wendy Hicks said the the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vestavia Hills, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
wvtm13.com

Tonight at 6:30: WVTM 13 investigates Trinity CME Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Downtown Birmingham is booming with development, but one unfinished project near the heart of Uptown is facing questions. Tax funded construction of Trinity CME Church near the interstate stalled years ago. Tonight at 6:30, WVTM 13's Jon Paepcke investigates a million-dollar worship center eight years later.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey celebrates new bio-friendly addition to Alabama cement company

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Cement Company of Alabama is officially revamped. Company officials joined Governor Kay Ivey this morning for the groundbreaking of the plant’s new addition. The Ragland cement plant’s new production line is a rotary kiln that substitutes fossil fuels with alternative fuels coming from items like recycled woodchips and shredded […]
RAGLAND, AL
AL.com

Birmingham councilman: Those 11 days in July changed us forever

One of the images that sticks out in my mind when I reflect on the World Games is how welcoming our city was to athletes, coaches and fans from all over the world. From the standing ovation and message of solidarity that was given to the Ukrainian athletes, to stories of local volunteers driving to Atlanta to retrieve bags or the countless meals that residents paid for when they saw teams out at a restaurant, these stories give me hope for what is on the horizon now that the dust is settling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drainage#City Of Vestavia
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools seeking to lift 1963 desegregation order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court declared school segregation unconstitutional. In 1963, a lawsuit was filed due to the Macon County Board of Education not taking steps to integrate their local schools. A desegregation order was issued in the case and became a blueprint for school...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ALA
wvtm13.com

Large tree falls on Birmingham home, killing 2 children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two children were killed when a large tree fell onto a Birmingham home Thursday afternoon, according to fire official. Learn more in the video above. The tree fell on a house on 10th Avenue West and trapped three children, including a 3-month-old, a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, as well as two women. A Birmingham fire spokesman said the youngest children died and the 11-year-old was taken to Children's of Alabama with serious injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

PNC selling 3 Birmingham properties, including the Daniel Building, plans to increase headquarters

The Daniel Building—Birmingham’s tallest tower south of the railroad reservation—is up for sale by PNC, along with two other properties. According to the BBJ, PNC plans to sell the former BBVA Homewood Administration Center at 401 West Valley Ave. and an annex of the Brock Center at 3317 Sixth Ave. S. The combined prices of these properties is $23.35 million, per their listings with Graham & Co.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy