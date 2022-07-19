ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

LEGO's Massive Bowser Set Gets Even Bigger

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter revealing its Mighty Bowser set earlier this month — LEGO‘s largest set yet from its Super Mario series — LEGO now unveils a gargantuan 14-feet tall “king-sized” Bowser creation. While the original set is made up of 2,807 bricks, the upcoming display piece will consist of 663,900 lego pieces. Similar...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

techeblog.com

LEGO Atari 2600 Set Officially Announced with 2,532-Pieces, Includes Game Cartridges and Joystick

After weeks of leaks, the LEGO Atari 2600 set was officially announced today. It’s based on the four-switch revision of the Atari VCS / 2600, which debuted in 1980, and features the console in brick form and a joystick that articulates to feel just like the original. There’s even a bonus pop-up scene from an 80’s gaming room, bringing emories of hours spent trying to finish a game or get a new high score.
ELECTRONICS
FanSided

Batman Caped Crusader Pack avaliable in Fortnite store

DC Characters came to the Fortnite store and brought Batman with them. Batman is the key character for many when it comes to DC Comics. Batman, along with Superman and Wonder Woman make up the trinity of the brand, but it’s Batman that mostly leads the way with regard to fan interest. So it’s not at all surprising that the Fortnite store is heavily featuring Batman this week.
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Design#Lego Super Mario#The San Diego Comic Con
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"

One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Channels Its Inner Super Hero With Its New Air Kukini "Mighty Swooshers"

Nike has had its fair share of unorthodox silhouettes. One that arguably stands out the most is the Air Kukini, arriving in the year 2000 as part of the Swoosh’s experimental Alpha Project. Now following its “Pixel” edition of the Kukini earlier this month, the sportswear giant is presenting its anime-inspired “Mighty Swooshers” iteration.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking

Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Instagram’s New Searchable Map

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared that Instagram is rolling out a searchable map. While the app already featured a map that showed feed posts, the revamped map will include more opportunities to explore popular tagged locations, granting users an interactive and dynamic experience. “We’re introducing a new searchable map...
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx," "Bone" and "Glow Green" Will be Available Next Week

Following a word of a restock for the “Onyx” colorway, we are now learning that the. YEEZY SLIDE will be re-releasing in “Bone” and “Glow Green,” alongside the “Onyx” colorway next week. Standing as some of the most popular takes on the slip-on model, the upcoming re-release is set to arrive in a full family-size run.
ADIDAS
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Trends After Disney+ Announcement

Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Take a Look Inside YEEZY Gap's Times Square Store

Shortly after being announced, kicked off the physical store expansion of its YEEZY Gap partnership with Kanye West. The inaugural retail expression served as the first time YEEZY Gap products were available for purchase at a physical retail location, which happened to be the Gap’s Time Square flagship. The “pop-up” starts off plans of YEEZY Gap hitting Gap locations throughout the United States soon.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Movie Poster Shows Off Iconic Monsters

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie poster showed off a first look at four iconic monsters from the popular game franchise. Last night, media outlets were invited to a preview of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience at San Diego Comic-Con. The tavern not only featured plenty of Easter eggs for Dungeons & Dragons fans, it also showed off several first looks of the movie itself, including a first glimpse at a poster designed for the movie by BossLogic. The movie poster featured several iconic monsters lurking within the iconic Dungeons & Dragons ampersand, giving an indication as to what Chris Pine's motley crew of heroes might face in the movie.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Five MCU Shows Are Set To Arrive on Disney+ in 2023

Since WandaVision debut in January 2021, Marvel has released 13 TV series and feature films in the past 18 months. The studio shows no signs of stopping when it comes to its MCU releases. Just recently, Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres as the fourth installment of the franchise. It will be about a month until MCU’s next set of releases will hit Disney+. Those include She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and I Am Groot.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Official Look at Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Rattan"

The Air Max Penny 1 has surfaced in an all-new colorway. The new rendition is for the classic signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, a legendary NBA player who in his 14 seasons, was a four-time NBA-All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member. The latest iteration sees the silhouette dressed in...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Tom Holland Will Not Return for 'Spider-man Freshman Year'

According to reports, Tom Holland is not set to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-man Freshman Year. Announced on Disney+ Day last year, the animated series came alongside news of Marvel Studios’ continued animation development with X-Men ’97, Marvel Zombies, and Season 2 of What If…?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series Shares First Look at Hiei

After revealing the first two cast members, Netflix has announced that Kanata Hongo is playing Hiei in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series. The announcement comes via a Tweet on the Netflix Japan Twitter account. The tweet not only announced the actor but also gave us our first look at Hiei of the Evil Eye in the upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series.
COMICS

