Kansas State

Most valuable crops grown in Kansas

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of the most valuable crops...

hiawathaworldonline.com

Putting Policy Into Action Greg Doering, Kansas Farm Bureau

The biggest strength of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is its grassroots policy process that undergoes at least a year of debate before it’s enshrined in the organization’s policy book. This manual serves a blueprint for the advocacy work of state staff in the Kansas Legislature. In 2022, this member-driven process was crucial to improving farming, ranching and rural living during the legislative session.
KSN News

Kansas to receive $69.6M in relief money for small businesses

(AP) — The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 reauthorized and expanded the State Small Business Credit Initiative, providing $10 billion to distribute to states, the District of Columbia, territories and tribes to expand access to capital and promote entrepreneurship, particularly in underserved communities. The Treasury Department so...
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
WIBW

Kansas firefighters head to Texas, Nebraska to battle wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters from around the Sunflower State have traveled to Texas and Nebraska to help battle raging wildfires in both states. The Kansas Forest Service says on Thursday, July 14, firefighters from around the state were sent to Texas and Nebraska to help battle raging wildfires. KFS...
farmtalknews.com

Southeast Kansas private water wells: possibilities and risks

Water wells can be a safe and effective way to bring water to livestock, gardens, or even a household. Generally, we use much more surface water here in this area than we do well water, but still, well water is possible. We also have an extensive municipal water supply with the vast majority of houses connected to it. Many residents have found a good use for water well, generally due to a high water need for livestock or greenhouses. Well water can be environmental too, as municipal water has to be treated and pumped long distances. This article will cover private and non-field irrigation water wells. Field irrigation-sized wells in southeast Kansas are a whole different size of scope, process, and regulation.
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
kcur.org

Anti-abortion groups are making misleading claims as Kansas amendment vote nears

Claims made by campaigns for and against a constitutional amendment undoing Kansans’ right to an abortion look like descriptions of two different realities. The Value Them Both amendment, according to proponents, reverses the state’s “nearly unlimited ‘right’ to abortion.” The campaign’s website says “every reasonable regulation of abortion in Kansas may soon be struck down.”
KSN News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?. KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
FOX4 News Kansas City

2022 primary: Who’s running for Kansas governor, lieutenant governor?

OLATHE, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly is hoping to earn another term as Kansas’ top state official, but she’ll face some tough competition before voters decide this fall. Multiple outlets have deemed Kansas’ gubernatorial race a toss-up, considering a Democrat is hoping to defend her seat in a traditionally red state after a turbulent COVID-19 pandemic.
KCTV 5

Following the money: Millions spent on Kansas abortion amendment from across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you look at the numbers, it’s clear that people have very strong feelings about the Kansas constitution amendment up for a vote on August 2. This election has generated more attention — and more money — than any amendment in recent history. Campaign finance reports show about $15 million has been raised to try to convince Kansans to vote one way or the other.
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas to host Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. – KANSASWORKS will host a statewide virtual job fair on July 20th 12, starting at 8 A.M through 5 P.M. Kansas has been conducting virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020 with hundreds of employers and job seekers participating. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to:
KAKE TV

Kansans cool off in the salt mines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - In Hutchinson Kansas today, people gathered at the Salt Mines trying to beat the heat. With highs up to 107 degrees today, this might be the coolest place in Kansas. One Strataca visitor, Angelia Steiner said, “If we were upstairs, we'd probably be either indoors or...
KSNT News

KDHE works to identify health hazards in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blue-green algae has become an all-too familiar problem for Kansas lakes this summer, leading to increased efforts to test waterbodies to determine if they are safe for use. FOX 43 News got an exclusive look into the testing process by accompanying members of Kansas’ Harmful Algal Bloom Response team with the Kansas […]
KWCH.com

Historic heat across Kansas Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today should be the hottest day in Wichita in five years. While the record high of 109 (2006) is probably safe, if we make it to 107 degrees, it will be the highest recorded temperature in Wichita since July 22, 2017 (107).
KSN News

Kansas Lottery: Mega Millions jackpot hits $555M

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Participants of the Kansas lottery now stand a chance of taking part in the fifth largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. According to the Kansas lottery, as of July 19, the Mega Millions jackpot has been raised to $555 million with a cash option of $316.9 million. The jackpot was last hit for $20 million in Tennessee as the previous drawing for Mega Millions on July 15 produced 1,423,423 winning tickets across the U.S.
