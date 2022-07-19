ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Keep Powers on school board

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wholeheartedly support re-electing Linda Powers for another term on the Citrus County School Board, having known Linda personally for many years. I also served with her during my 16 years on the school board. Being a school board member is not a teaching job nor is it a...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 1

Citrus County Chronicle

Faherty dedicate and selfless

As a father of three school-aged children and a former foster parent for a hundred more from our community, Joe Faherty has my vote for the Citrus County School Board, District 5. Joe's dedication and selfless service to the youths and families in Citrus County speaks volumes. He has a...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School district hurries to complete improvement projects

With the start of the new school year approaching on Aug. 10, it’s crunch time as the Citrus County School District finishes up several summer maintenance and construction projects. Lecanto Middle School is currently undergoing the relocation of its front office to the front of the school building in...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Holly Davis elected to FAC board

Citrus County Commissioner Holly Davis has been elected to the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Board of Directors. During her two-year term, Davis will represent the local interests of her community by overseeing FAC efforts and initiatives. Founded in 1929, the FAC represents the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County School Board member recognized for earning honorable distinction

BRONSON — Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) is proud to recognize Tammy Boyle, Levy County School Board member, as their newest Certified Board Member (CBM). To earn this distinction, members must complete 96 hours of training in three different content areas. The bulk of this training falls under Boardsmanship, School Finance, Policy Governance, Bargaining and Personnel, Curriculum and Instruction, State/Federal Legislative Processes, and School Law.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daniels will be an asset to school board

When we choose a doctor, dentist, or any professional for our needs, we research, looking for the best in their field. We want a course of education that qualifies that individual in their field and relevant experience in the field they profess to have a mastery over. There are some fields that do not have transferable skills that will suffice. That is why for many professions there are regulations, certifications and educational requirements necessary so that the public is kept safe. This is especially true for education. We trust those in educational professions with the education and care of our precious children and we demand that they meet qualifications to provide the best educational systems possible.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

‘Kindergarten Stagger Start’ eases youngest students into school year

It’s full steam ahead for “Kindergarten Stagger Start,” a school preparation program that splits Marion County kindergarten classrooms into thirds during the first three days of school on Aug. 10-12. Afterward, all kindergarten students report to class collectively on Monday, Aug. 15. This approach lowers student-to-teacher ratios and affords students a more personalized approach to experiencing school for the first time.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tri-County surveys to identify community health need

BRONSON — Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy County residents, community-based organizations, social service providers and healthcare professionals are invited to take a 10-minute survey to help identify the region’s most pressing health concerns. The Community Health Needs Assessment Survey is being conducted by local health planning council, WellFlorida Council, in partnership with Florida Department of Health.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate Profile: Laura Mott, Levy County Commissioner, District 4

Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 4. Educational background: I received my high school diploma from CFCC and later started taking online college courses, but didn’t get a degree. Occupation: Homemaker. Community involvement: My community involvement has mostly stayed inside Otter Creek. I’ve always helped out where I can,...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County will once again tackle Meadowcrest housing project

The developer of an affordable rental apartment complex fronting the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River has one more chance to get approval when he takes his case before county commissioners Tuesday. Expect a sizable crowd of Meadowcrest residents at that meeting who will urge the board not to give that...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

Healthcare and Human Services Job Fair set

OCALA — Those interested in giving their employment prospects a shot in the arm are encouraged to take part in the 2022 Healthcare and Human Services Job Fair on Tuesday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at One Health Center, 1714 SW 17th St., in Ocala. The free event, sponsored...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial light on facts

I see the Chronicle again pushes for a second toll road cutting through Citrus County. Their July 14 editorial is light on facts and heavy on fine-sounding false assumptions. They say “the highway is coming” and “it's a necessity” and it's “about commerce and moving people” and finally “with change comes progress”. Who writes such unsupported drivel? And who do they think is going to fall for it?
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills pursues a rebranding effort

The Zephyrhills City Council voted July 11 to hire a marketing firm to pursue the city’s rebranding efforts. Council members also approved a contract aimed at revitalizing Hercules Park. The city came to an agreement with The Northstar Group, a marketing group, to help rebrand and reimagine the image...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Healthcare, human services professionals needed, stat

Those interested in giving their employment prospects a shot in the arm are encouraged to take part in the 2022 Healthcare and Human Services Job Fair on Tuesday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at One Health Center,1714 SW 17th St., in Ocala. The free event, sponsored by CareerSource Citrus Levy...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Registration, party change deadlines for primary elections is Monday

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox reminded Marion County residents this week that Monday, July 25, is the deadline to register to vote and change political party affiliation for the 2022 Primary Election. Previously registered voters do not need to re-register but are encouraged to verify their voter registration is accurate...
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco limits new recurring expenses

Pasco County’s revenues are up because of its burgeoning growth, but the county is taking a conservative approach when it comes to adding new recurring expenses. The assessed taxable value in fiscal year 2023 is just at $2 billion, compared at just under $1.4 billion last year, according to Robert Goehig, the county’s budget director.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Drug court program offers offenders a new lease on life

For approximately 22 years, Hernando County has been fortunate to have a judicial program that gives non-violent drug offenders the opportunity to avoid jail time through rehabilitation. The Drug Court program is not easy. Participants have to stay clean, show up to required meetings, hearings, and therapy sessions, and submit regular drug screens. Overcoming personal obstacles like addiction or depression is probably the toughest part, but those who make it through gain a new lease on life.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Budget season begins for City

Budget season has officially commenced, as the Dunnellon City Council set its millage ceiling for the next fiscal year this month. The proposed millage rate is 7.0 percent, meaning the final rate can’t be set above 7.0 percent. Council members emphasized they have no intention of raising millage above the current rate of 6.5 but agreed unanimously to set the initial proposed mills at 7 as a buffer against unexpected expenses in the coming months, such as a prohibitive increase in property insurance for the City. The final rate won’t be approved until the end of September. At least two public hearings will be held in the run-up to the final budget and millage.
DUNNELLON, FL

Comments / 0

