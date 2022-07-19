A's edge past Peak Prospects in extras

(Des Moines, IA) -- A couple who live across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so they can sell guns out of their home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27th on the request from Travis and Elizabeth Aslin. The couple told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes. Des Moines officials seeking to deny the couple’s request to sell guns near the governor’s residence will have to show the home business would endanger public health and safety or impact the neighborhood. Those are the guidelines from a law Governor Reynolds approved last month that restricts city and county ordinances for home-based businesses.

