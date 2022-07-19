ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

A's edge past Peak Prospects in extras

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines) -- The Clarinda A’s picked up a 6-5...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Glenwood's Eckheart set to live dream of D1 football at North Dakota

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior-to-be Logyn Eckheart has long dreamed of playing Division I football. He will do just that at North Dakota. “Ever since I started playing football, (I wanted to play Division I football),” Eckheart said. “I was a big Iowa fan, and they were always my goal. I realized I wasn’t big enough, and they didn’t really want me so I decided to work as hard as I could to play at the highest level.”
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard land 4 each on All-RVC First Team

(KMAland) -- CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard both placed four on the First Team All-Rolling Valley Conference baseball teams. The Cougars landed pitcher Lane Spieker, catcher Colby Rich, infielder Joe Kauffman and outfielder Ethan Follmann on the first team while infielders Lance Clayburg and Cal Heydon, outfielder Easton Hays and utility Preston McAlister are on the first team for CR-B.
COON RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Lamoni, Moravia put four on Bluegrass 1st Team Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference has released their All-Conference Teams for the 2022 baseball season. Lamoni and Moravia paced the selections with four first-team nods. Wyatt Throckmorton, Matthew Seals, Gage Hanes and Shane Helmick were the choices for Moravia, and Braedon Boswell, Landon McKillip, Javin Stevenson and Kalvin Brown got the choices for Lamoni.
MORAVIA, IA
kmaland.com

Lenox Rodeo ready to ride

(Lenox) -- For the 77th year, the Lenox Rodeo is back in action this weekend. Starting tonight, July 21, and running through July 23, rodeo fans will be able to check out a number of different shows and attractions. The Lenox Rodeo has been going strong for close to eight decades, and promises to be back and better than ever this year. Jim Miller works with the Lenox Stock and Saddle Club to help put on the event. He says there'll be lots of high-energy action over the next three days.
LENOX, IA
KCCI.com

'Rail bikes' attraction opens in Boone Thursday

BOONE, Iowa — Iowans will get a chance Thursday to go on a ride that's the first of its kind in the Midwest. KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh got to try it out earlier this month. Rail Explorers is taking over some of Boone's tracks for a new attraction. The Boone Railroad goes right over part of the Des Moines River Valley known as Bass Point Creek High Trestle.
BOONE, IA
kmaland.com

South Nodaway (Barnard MO)

Donors must be 16 years old or older (16 year old's must have parental permission form signed. This can be found at savealifenow.org. Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Account Manage for the Community Blood Center for 14 years. Mother of two grown...
BARNARD, MO
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, July 21st, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A couple who live across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so they can sell guns out of their home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27th on the request from Travis and Elizabeth Aslin. The couple told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes. Des Moines officials seeking to deny the couple’s request to sell guns near the governor’s residence will have to show the home business would endanger public health and safety or impact the neighborhood. Those are the guidelines from a law Governor Reynolds approved last month that restricts city and county ordinances for home-based businesses.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, July 19th, 2022

(Clarinda, IA) -- State records show the man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rigging lottery jackpots in Iowa and at least four other states has been released after serving more than five years. Eddie Tipton was head of security at the Multi-state Lottery Association in Urbandale. He implanted computer code that manipulated the numbers for Hot Lotto jackpots worth at least 24 million in Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. Iowa Lottery officials refused to pay a 2010 Hot Lotto jackpot to people who were trying to claim the money anonymously, and the scheme unraveled when a co-worker saw video of a man in a hoodie buying the winning ticket and recognized Tipton. The Iowa Board of Parole approved Tipton's early release in January, but his parole date was delayed after Tipton got into a fight in prison in February.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

SUV and Freightliner collide near Cameron injuring woman from Iowa

The Highway Patrol reports a woman from Iowa sustained minor injuries as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and Freightliner truck near Cameron on Thursday morning, July 21st. Emergency medical services took the passenger in the SUV, 41-year-old Blanca Perez Garcia of Nevada, Iowa, to Cameron...
CAMERON, MO
KOEL 950 AM

An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI's Laura Terrell welcomes new member to the family

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI weekend anchor and reporter Laura Terrell is welcoming a new face to her growing family. Terrell’s new son, Oliver Daniel Terrell, was born Tuesday morning. She said Ollie took his sweet time getting here, but he is well worth the wait. Terrell also...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Ozuna zooms in on Montgomery County auditor's job

(Red Oak) -- "Happy and relieved"--that's how Jill Ozuna describes her selection as Montgomery County's next auditor. By unanimous vote at a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors selected Ozuna to succeed Stephanie Burke, who resigned last month. A Prescott native and Omaha Central High School graduate, Ozuna attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha, then worked 17 years as a hairdresser before entering the finance and bookkeeping field. Shen then moved to Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Woman Injured in Morning Crash South of Cameron

A Nevada, Iowa woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on I-35, about two miles south of Cameron, as a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Jared N. Guzman headed southbound. Troopers say Guzman’s vehicle blew a tire, partially went...
CAMERON, MO

