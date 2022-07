A staff of 15, with 10 additional enforcement officers, and a budget of $3.7 million in order to police the election fraud in Florida is way over the top, considering that in the last election there were 75 cases of fraud submitted for action, out of 11 million votes cast. Let's do the math. You would have a better chance of winning the lottery, while getting attacked by a shark, and getting hit by a meteorite all on a Tuesday in a leap year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO