Ryan Lochte's two bronze medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics sold for $89,423 on Thursday at RR Auction, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network. Lochte put all of his Olympic silver and bronze medals up for auction with the proceeds going to the Jorge Nation Foundation, which raises money for children with serious illnesses to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a destination of their choosing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO