Lancaster County, PA

Police in Pennsylvania make arrest in 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Biechler

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindy Sue Biechler was 19 years old when...

iHeartRadio

Police Shoot, Kill 15-Foot Snake As It Was Strangling A Pennsylvania Man

Police shot a snake to death Wednesday (July 20) as it was trying to strangle a man in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, according to CBS News. Police officers were called to a Fogelsville home for a 28-year-old man in cardiac arrest. When officers arrived on the scene, the man was lying on the floor unresponsive. A large snake had wrapped the middle portion of its body around the man's neck.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police searching for missing Bucks County woman

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing woman. Catherine Bahn was last seen by her children Thursday at 1 p.m. as she left her Newtown Township residence driving a 2019 Honda Odyssey (Green) bearing Pennsylvania Registration HHC-4299, according to a news release from township police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Escaped Pennsylvania inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 men injured Tuesday in central Pa. shooting

A 45-year-old and 52-year-old man were injured in a Tuesday evening shooting in York, city police said. Shots were fired around 8:08 p.m. on the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, according to police. Both men are expected to survive, police said. The 45-year-old is receiving treatment at a local...
YORK, PA
WTAJ

‘It’s not us:’ Police warn of ‘fake trooper’ scam

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning residents of a “fake trooper” scam that has been going around the area. Troopers said that people are being called by scammers who make it look like they’re calling from a PSP station. They then use the name of a trooper from that station to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Upper Macungie Township Police Fatally Shoot 15-Foot Snake That Was Strangling Man In Fogelsville

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street. Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck. When the responding officers arrived at the house, police said the 28-year-old man was lying on the floor unresponsive with the middle portion of a large snake wrapped around his neck. According to police, one of the officers on the scene was able to shoot the snake in its head without causing further injury to the man. After the snake was hurt from the gunfire, police say they were able to pull the man to safety. The man was rushed to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police estimated the snake was at least 15 feet long. It has died.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Thief steals 500 gallons of gas in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for someone who stole 500 gallons of gas. The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the fuel theft occurred on July 14 around 2 a.m. The suspects in the pictured white van arrived at Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike and bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police trying to identify hit-and-run driver

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township Police Department in Dauphin County is investigating a hit-and-run incident. The incident occurred on July 1 in the 2300 block of Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township. A male was seen driving a red Chevy pick-up truck when he struck another car. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOLF

Missing woman's body found in Schuylkill County

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A woman reported missing in Minersville was found dead on Wednesday afternoon. Skook News reports that 59-year-old Linda Polachek was reported missing last Saturday morning. Officials say she was seen leaving her residence and walking to a Rite Aid at the Kings Village Plaza.
MINERSVILLE, PA
CBS Miami

DNA from coffee cup credited in arrest in 1975 cold-case murder

Lancaster, Pa. — Authorities have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman in Pennsylvania almost a half-century ago, crediting advances in DNA technology and genetic genealogical research. Lancaster County prosecutors and Manor Township police say a criminal homicide charge has been filed against 68-year-old David...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Tortured, Mutilated Dog Found Behind Warehouse In Lehigh Valley

A tan German shepherd was found tortured and mutilated behind a warehouse in the Lehigh Valley, and police are now looking for the suspect(s) responsible. The gruesome discovery was made by local residents at the edge of a corn field behind a warehouse on the 800 block of Willowbrook Road in Catasauqua around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Lehigh Valley Humane Society Police Officer David Saltzer said.
CATASAUQUA, PA
WBRE

Teen left with burns during assault, suspects wanted

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an alleged assault involving multiple suspects that left a teenager injured with burns. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened on July 9 when an altercation occurred in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County. PSP stated the victim a 19-year-old female was involved in the attraction […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man whose body was found near trail in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified a man whose body was found near a trail in Bethlehem over the weekend. Emmanuel Jose Santiago, 38, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release by the coroner's office. The coroner’s office was called to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
skooknews.com

Body of Missing Minersville Woman Found Wednesday Afternoon

A woman that had been reported missing from Minersville was found dead on Wednesday afternoon. According to Minersville Police, Linda Polachek, 59, of Minersville had been reported missing after she was last seen Saturday morning when she left her residence to walk to the Rite Aid at the Kings Village Plaza.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
