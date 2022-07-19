ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 million-year-old dinosaur footprints found at restaurant in China

By Yong Xiong, Jessie Yeung
CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — Dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years have been discovered in southwestern China after a sharp-eyed diner spotted them in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard. Several stone pits at the restaurant in Leshan, Sichuan province, contained the footprints of two sauropods, a type of dinosaur that lived...

