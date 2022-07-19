ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls youth baseball team heads to Pacific Northwest Regional

By Jack Schemmel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the Idaho State Championship on July 9, the Twin Falls Titans 11U baseball team is headed to the Pacific Northwest Regional. The Twin Falls Titans are a Cal Ripken...

