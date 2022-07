Hugh Grant made a memorable appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (21 July), where he cracked a risqué joke about Dungeons & Dragons.The actor is starring in a new movie based on the game, called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, alongside Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine.At the convention, Grant, 61, quipped that he used to be a Dungeon Master (the player who organises the game and creates some of the story and challenges), according to Entertainment Weekly.“Well, I was a Dungeon Master,” he told fans, deadpan. “But it was more S&M and less D&D. It’s the English...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO