The Flathead County Planning and Zoning Board on July 13 declined to review a highly contested zone change proposal for three parcels of land on KM Ranch Road and Highway 93, between Kalispell and Whitefish. Though the board had been slated to review the proposal for weeks, a last-minute request by Montarise Developments and its partner APEC Engineering pushed the hearing back to September, frustrating local residents and advocacy groups who hoped to voice their opposition to the plan. While the development groups say the proposed project will aid in solving the county’s housing crisis, residents of the area claim it will hinder community safety and disrupt natural habitats.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO