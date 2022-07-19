ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

LAKEWOOD: POLICE REPORT ON CHINESE RESTAURANT FIRE

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday July, 13th, 2022 at 8:30am, Ptl. D. Merrill responded to 700 Hwy 70 Li’s Chinese restaurant for a...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Multiple Lakewood Residents Arrested in Brick on Drug, Other Charges

On Thursday, June 30th, Street Crime Unit Detectives observed several motor vehicle violations in the area of Brick Blvd. and Hooper Ave., going towards Toms River. Officers stopped the vehicle and K9 Officer Scott Smith with his partner Echo arrived to assist. Investigation at the scene of the stop led to the discovery of heroin and crack, along with paraphernalia. The driver, Renee Marturano (55 years old from Toms River) and the passenger, Austin Kaiser (37 years old from Lakewood) were placed under arrest and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts of possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaiser was also charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to turn over a CDS, and being under the influence of a CDS. Marturano was additionally charged with failure to use a turn signal, unsafe lane change and delaying traffic. Both subjects were lodged in Ocean County Jail.
BRICK, NJ
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police: Dog injured after house shot at 12 times

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a dozen gunshots were fired at a house early Tuesday morning, injuring the family's dog. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired report at a residence on the 1400 block of Virginia Street. Police say officers arrived and received information that the house had been shot at around 12 times. There were no people injured in the incident, but the family dog, Athena, was struck in the right rear leg. The 4-year-old husky was then taken to the Como Park Animal Hospital for treatment, and is expected to fully recover. Officers located 9mm bullet casings and some bullet fragments near the home, and the evidence will be examined by the forensic unit, police said. "The victims of the shooting reported they heard a vehicle driving away from the scene, but were unable to describe it. The reason for the shooting is still unknown but under investigation," police said in a release. There are no known suspects at this time. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
delawarevalleynews.com

Serious Motorcycle Crash Closes Street Road In Bensalem

Just after 5:00 AM a serious crash involving a motorcycle happened on eastbound Street Road at the I-95 overpass. The eastbound lanes are closed and will be closed for several hours, police said. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcycle and a dump truck were traveling east, in the same lane. For...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Emergency personnel are on the the scene of a pedestrian who has been struck by a vehicle at Ridge and County line. We have no information as to the extent of injuries of the victim at this time. Please avoid the area or anticipate traffic delays.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: DRIVER FAILS TO STOP AND ACCELERATE AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED

On July 13 at approximately 0006 hours 21 year old Roman Garcia of Jackson NJ was arrested for eluding after failing to stop for detectives of the Street Crimes Unit. After an attempt lawful traffic stop for careless driving and an expired registration of the vehicle, Garcia failed to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speeding traveling west on North Lake Drive.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Restaurant#Police#Chinese#Lfd#Lfa#Lpd
ocscanner.news

LACEY: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pedestrian who has been struck by a vehicle in the corner of Route 9 and First Street. No information is available at this time as to the extent of injuries.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: BIAS CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

On Wednesday July, 13th 2022 at 5:30pm, Ptl. Bryan Vega was dispatched to report of criminal mischief. The caller reported multiple forms of graffiti on all different locations of the residence. The graffiti appeared to be derogatory and/or bias. Ocean County Sheriff’s CSI and Detective Robert Lopez responded on scene...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER CHARGES IN DEATH OF 6 YEAR OLD FROM BARNEGAT

PRESS RELEASE-MONROE TOWNSHIP MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER AND ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 19, 2022, Christopher Gregor, 30, of Monroe Township, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on the charge of Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the death of a six-year-old male on April 2, 2021, at Southern Ocean Medical Center in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. Gregor was also indicted on the charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2), in connection with events that occurred on March 20, 2021 in Barnegat Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
FOX 17 News West Michigan

2 killed in crash on US-131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a crash on US-131 in southwest Michigan. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post say they are investigating a double fatal crash on US-131 between Youngs Prairie Road and Quarterline Road. US-131 is closed in both directions as...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: ATTORNEY CHARGED WITH THEFT OF MONEY FROM DECEASED ESTATE

A former attorney has been criminally charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a deceased client’s estate and spending the funds on himself, rather than using them for their designated purpose, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Michael Botton, 52, of West Long Branch is...
WBRE

Accused dealer arraigned in widespread meth ring

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man they say was involved in a drug ring selling meth and other drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties was arraigned Tuesday. According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, nine people, including a Hanover Township police officer, were allegedly trafficking drugs in...
LUZERNE, PA
ocscanner.news

NJSP NEED HELP LOCATING MISSING MAN

State Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. John was last seen around February 2 in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine. He is described...
WOODBINE, NJ
WWJ News Radio

Men who fatally shot two women in Macomb County last year face $1M bond, trial

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) -- Two men are imprisoned on a $1 million bond for the shooting deaths of two women outside an apartment building in Macomb County. Police say Dajuan Davenport, 21, and Darryl Banks Jr., 21, hid outside the Knottingham apartment complex in Mount Clemens -- located on Wellington Crescent east of Gratiot Avenue -- on Jan 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., waiting to ambush the women.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy