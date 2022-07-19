ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloy, AZ

Eloy residents deal with power outages after powerful Sunday night storm

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm on July 17 knocked down many...

www.fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

First Alert Weather Days: Excessive heat warning through Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here comes the heat! Because of that, we have declared a First Alert for Thursday and Friday. Highs today will be around 112 degrees; our average is 106, so we will be about 6 degrees above our average. A ridge of high pressure will be parked right over the top of us and continue to bring excessive heat to the Valley through Friday. Therefore, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday evening. Be careful, especially Friday afternoon when temperatures will approach 114 degrees, close to a record high.
PHOENIX, AZ
Eloy, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 87 closed north of Mesa after storms bring down power lines

PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
MESA, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 231 and 251. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 168. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 220. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Thousands in Pinal County still cut off from power after storm damage

PHOENIX – Over 7,000 power customers south of metro Phoenix were still unplugged Tuesday, after monsoon storms brought down transmission towers and lines earlier this week. Arizona Public Service’s outage map showed about 7,100 customers in the the Eloy-Arizona City area of Pinal County remained without electricity. The...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ice pop bar in Tempe loses air conditioning amid extreme heat

The owner of Paleta Bar in Tempe said he is losing business because the AC was broken, and that he has lost more than 800 dollars worth of ice cream because it melted. We have reached out to the property owner, but have yet to receive a response.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
PHOENIX, AZ
Grace Lieberman

Pinal County officials declare state of emergency over storm-related power outages

After an emergency session meeting Tuesday, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency due to the storm damage and power outages in the area. Around ten thousand residents in Eloy, Arizona City and surrounding areas lost power from the massive storm that hit the Valley on Sunday. Many are still without power, leaving residents vulnerable to the deadly summer heat.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Microburst destroys home during monsoon storms

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke to a woman who said her sister was inside her home on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Reservation during the storms. Family members pulled her from the rubble. She is currently recovering in the ICU.
MARICOPA, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Arizona roofers battle sun and heat while on the job

PHOENIX — We see them all the time installing or replacing shingles under the brutal Arizona sun, but for roofers, including those employed by Lyons Roofing in Phoenix, it's part of the job. Rhonda LaNue, Lyons Roofing Executive Vice President, says she wants the job done safely, especially with...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Working Dogs Rescue in Phoenix damaged during powerful monsoon storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tarps were torn to shreds, cooling systems were damaged and fencing toppled over at a dog rescue near Interstate 10 and 40th Street during Sunday night’s storm. “Everything was just flying everywhere,” said Alicia Via, who is part of the foundation for Working Dogs Rescue....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Another round of monsoon storms across Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is seeing another round of storms hitting Valley cities this weekend. NWS issued several thunderstorm advisories for cities and counties across the state on July 16, which began in the east Valley. Stay with FOX 10 for updates and check out our live radar to...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
MESA, AZ

