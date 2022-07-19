ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

How Westport’s Horseneck Beach Got Its Name

By Barry Richard
FUN 107
FUN 107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why did they name it Horseneck Beach and whose idea was it anyway? I don't know for sure, but I found a theory. Since moving to Dartmouth in 2020, my wife and I have become quite fond of exploring the many backroads of our adopted town and next-door Westport. Having traveled...

fun107.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Close Encounter With Humpback Whale Off Plymouth

We hear a lot about the great white sharks that like to vacation off the Massachusetts coast during the summer, but let me tell you, the sharks are not the only fish in the sea, so to speak. Ask Suzanne Lewis O'Shea of East Bridgewater about the humpback whales that...
PLYMOUTH, MA
rimonthly.com

Bristol’s Unity Park is a Food, Coffee and Beer Lovers’ Haven

Bristol’s Unity Park is the hottest new drinking and dining destination in Rhode Island. What was previously known as Bristol Industrial Park proved to be one of the town’s biggest restoration and development projects. Developer Joseph Brito Jr. worked with the architectural firm JHL to complete the historic transformation of Unity Park into a home for twenty-two businesses that have produced more than 230 jobs. Some of the food and drink-based businesses include Pivotal Brewing, Brick Pizza, Borealis Coffee and Fieldstone Kombucha, and coming soon, Basil and Bunny will open a fast casual storefront serving plant-based cuisine, and we hear a distillery is in the works, too.
BRISTOL, RI
Dianna Carney

Local Fisherman Catches Shark in Duxbury Bay

A juvenile sand tiger shark, caught off the bayside beach south of Powder Point Bridge by a local fisherman.Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc / Facebook. A juvenile sand shark was caught off the bayside beach, south of Power Point Bridge in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to a Facebook post made by the Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc the sand shark was caught by a local fisherman who snapped this photo before releasing it back into the bay.
DUXBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westport, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Westport, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Florida, MA
Westport, MA
Lifestyle
City
Dartmouth, MA
ABC6.com

Upcoming music festivals in Rhode Island cause park restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced restrictions made in Newport for upcoming music festivals. The DEM said Wednesday that some parts of Fort Adams State Park will have restricted access from July 22 to 31. The restrictions will affect, “shore access to recreational...
NEWPORT, RI
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#The Beaches#Economy#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Lincoln Park#Algonquian
GOBankingRates

The Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Many retirees are living on a tight fixed income, but this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality of life or relocate to an area far away from friends and family. For those looking to live in the Northeast during their golden years, GOBankingRates has identified several cities where you can live well on a budget of $3,000 a month. For this study, only cities with a livability score of 65 out of 100 or higher and a population that was at least 10% comprised of those ages 65 and older were considered.
MEDFORD, MA
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Waterfront Restaurants On Cape Cod

Waterfront restaurant dining on Cape Cod, known simply as “The Cape” to locals, is synonymous with great seafood. A bowl of thick, New England clam chowder, a perfectly prepared lobster roll, or delicately fried seafood grace menus from white linen dining establishments to clam shacks with picnic tables.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
FUN 107

Beloved Rhode Island-Born Actress Ruth Buzzi Suffers Strokes

Older folks might remember Rhode Island's Ruth Buzzi for her many character portrayals on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In from 1968-1973. Buzzi won a Golden Globe Award and five Emmy nominations for her work on the program. The younger set perhaps remembers Buzzi for her work on Sesame Street from 1993-2008...
WESTERLY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Westport “Fork” landmark found damaged in another town

A famous Westport landmark was found this morning, but not in the same condition it was last seen. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, the “Fork” was located at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on the traffic island at the intersection of West Main Road and Meeting House Lane.
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

The Best Ice Cream in Massachusetts Awarded to Hidden Gem on Cape Cod

Yelp has crowned the best ice cream parlors in every state and province, and the best spot in Massachusetts is right in our backyard. Based on certain Yelp criteria, Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee has been awarded the best ice cream in Massachusetts, giving you just another reason to take that family trip to the Cape this summer.
MASHPEE, MA
FUN 107

Food For Tots Returns to New Bedford Tonight

Downtown New Bedford is going to be alive tonight!. We're looking forward to a very special Food For Tots tonight in downtown New Bedford. The fundraising effort for the Friends of Jack Foundation has been coordinated with the return of 50s Night in New Bedford. You'll feel like you've stepped...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
FUN 107

Even Jay Leno Knows This is the Best Hot Dog in Rhode Island

He may have been a day or so early, but Jay Leno was celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a true Rhode Island classic while in Newport this week. Wally's Wieners on Thames Street in Newport was visited by the late-night legend and I love that he was there to eat Rhode Island's favorite hot dog, the Saughy.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
SCITUATE, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy