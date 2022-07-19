ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

How Westport’s Horseneck Beach Got Its Name

By Barry Richard
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why did they name it Horseneck Beach and whose idea was it anyway? I don't know for sure, but I found a theory. Since moving to Dartmouth in 2020, my wife and I have become quite fond of exploring the many backroads of our adopted town and next-door Westport. Having traveled...

wbsm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Close Encounter With Humpback Whale Off Plymouth

We hear a lot about the great white sharks that like to vacation off the Massachusetts coast during the summer, but let me tell you, the sharks are not the only fish in the sea, so to speak. Ask Suzanne Lewis O'Shea of East Bridgewater about the humpback whales that...
PLYMOUTH, MA
rimonthly.com

Bristol’s Unity Park is a Food, Coffee and Beer Lovers’ Haven

Bristol’s Unity Park is the hottest new drinking and dining destination in Rhode Island. What was previously known as Bristol Industrial Park proved to be one of the town’s biggest restoration and development projects. Developer Joseph Brito Jr. worked with the architectural firm JHL to complete the historic transformation of Unity Park into a home for twenty-two businesses that have produced more than 230 jobs. Some of the food and drink-based businesses include Pivotal Brewing, Brick Pizza, Borealis Coffee and Fieldstone Kombucha, and coming soon, Basil and Bunny will open a fast casual storefront serving plant-based cuisine, and we hear a distillery is in the works, too.
BRISTOL, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westport, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Westport, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Florida, MA
Westport, MA
Lifestyle
City
Dartmouth, MA
ABC6.com

Upcoming music festivals in Rhode Island cause park restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced restrictions made in Newport for upcoming music festivals. The DEM said Wednesday that some parts of Fort Adams State Park will have restricted access from July 22 to 31. The restrictions will affect, “shore access to recreational...
NEWPORT, RI
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Westport “Fork” landmark found damaged in another town

A famous Westport landmark was found this morning, but not in the same condition it was last seen. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, the “Fork” was located at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on the traffic island at the intersection of West Main Road and Meeting House Lane.
WESTPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#The Beaches#Economy#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Lincoln Park#Algonquian
GoLocalProv

Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
1420 WBSM

Beloved Rhode Island-Born Actress Ruth Buzzi Suffers Strokes

Older folks might remember Rhode Island's Ruth Buzzi for her many character portrayals on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In from 1968-1973. Buzzi won a Golden Globe Award and five Emmy nominations for her work on the program. The younger set perhaps remembers Buzzi for her work on Sesame Street from 1993-2008...
WESTERLY, RI
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Waterfront Restaurants On Cape Cod

Waterfront restaurant dining on Cape Cod, known simply as “The Cape” to locals, is synonymous with great seafood. A bowl of thick, New England clam chowder, a perfectly prepared lobster roll, or delicately fried seafood grace menus from white linen dining establishments to clam shacks with picnic tables.
RESTAURANTS
1420 WBSM

Food For Tots Returns to New Bedford Tonight

Downtown New Bedford is going to be alive tonight!. We're looking forward to a very special Food For Tots tonight in downtown New Bedford. The fundraising effort for the Friends of Jack Foundation has been coordinated with the return of 50s Night in New Bedford. You'll feel like you've stepped...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

Block Island businesses busted for serving alcohol to minors

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The town council Wednesday evening tentatively scheduled a comprehensive meeting for town leaders, liquor licensees, and emergency personnel amidst growing alcohol concerns on the island. A police report obtained by ABC 6 shows multiple liquor law violations on Block Island over the weekend. “Compliance checks”...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Live 95.9

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Meet the Power Women of Fairhaven town government

It’s the energy in the room that’s different, that seems to come from a camaraderie that is years in the making for some, and brand new for others. An energetic conversation springs up spontaneously, with everyone having something to add, but an underlying respectfulness that somehow results in no one getting cut off every time she tries to speak.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Even Jay Leno Knows This is the Best Hot Dog in Rhode Island

He may have been a day or so early, but Jay Leno was celebrating National Hot Dog Day with a true Rhode Island classic while in Newport this week. Wally's Wieners on Thames Street in Newport was visited by the late-night legend and I love that he was there to eat Rhode Island's favorite hot dog, the Saughy.
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy