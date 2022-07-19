ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Driver swerves to miss tree, ends up in Kentucky River

By Keaton Hall
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash near Dipsy Doodle Curve close to the Hazard Water...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Crews rescue missing hiker

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was reunited with her family following an overnight rescue on Tuesday. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to Hawk Creek Road for reports of a missing woman. Officials said the woman was hiking with her family when she got separated on a trail.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

SUV goes into KY River in Hazard

The driver of an SUV that ended up in the Kentucky River near the Hazard Water Plant Monday night is apparently going to be alright. Hazard Police say a tree had fallen across the road near the Dipsy Doodle Curve and when the driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting the tree, they went over the embankment and ended up in the North Fork of the River.
HAZARD, KY
WSAZ

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Pike County died after a head-on crash in Elkhorn City, Kentucky State Police say. James Kelly, 44, of Pikeville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Elkhorn Creek and involved a Kia...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
Hazard, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men

(WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for two Eastern Kentucky men. Larry E. Foster and Logan Ryan Hall are believed to be in a stolen 2014 blue Kia Sorento with a Kentucky license plate reading 638 YFX. According to officials, the two men escaped work release....
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky River#Swerve#Tree#Doodle#Suv#Traffic Accident
foxlexington.com

5 arrested in record-sized Laurel County, Lexington drug bust

LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported a record-setting drug seizure in East Bernstadt on Monday. The sheriff’s office said a total of five people were arrested in connection to two drug busts. The first three were arrested when about 1.25 pounds of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Name released in fatal I-75 crash Monday morning

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 northbound Monday morning. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London responded to a call about a single vehicle crash just before noon Monday. The initial investigation from KSP indicates that a 2002 GMC...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Wave 3

Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The average price of gas in Kentucky is $4.12 according to AAA. “Gas, that’s probably one of the stingiest things that Americans, in honest, that’s most what we’re stingy about, gas. You know we use it in everything, lawn equipment, vehicles, anything you can think of, gas is used in it,” customer Anthony Boggs said.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
wtloam.com

Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Claiborne Progress

Houseboat catches fire at local marina

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has released information about an ongoing investigation into a houseboat fire. The incident occurred at the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground on Sunday. According to the TWRA, the houseboat was in the process of being refueled upon return from rental use. Those returning the...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Wave 3

Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is in custody after what’s being described as a hostage situation in Laurel County. The situation started early Monday morning at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49. According to the sheriff’s office, they were conducting an undercover drug buy that...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy