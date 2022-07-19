Letter: Republicans face big choice in state House race

One of the most important races in the primary is the Republican nomination in the 106th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district comprises all of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, and Presque Isle counties and parts of Cheboygan and Oscoda counties.

I know the candidates. I know who’s supporting them — and what they promised to get that support. Remember, the Swamp doesn’t endorse a candidate unless that candidate pledges fidelity in return.

The choice facing voters is simple: Do you want a stooge for the Swamp and the Mitt Romney-Liz Cheney-Mitch McConnell establishment wing of the GOP or a proven conservative who will fight the Swamp and establishment?

Cam Cavitt’s endorsements come from the Swamp and establishment wing. Think lobbyists, dark-money and billionaires who seek to end public schools, the latter of which would devastate Northern Michigan. They know Cavitt will be their stooge; just as he’s been a stooge for the status quo as Cheboygan County drain commissioner.

By contrast, Montmorency County Commissioner Geyer Balog is a Trump Republican and someone who has never been a part of the insiders’ clique. He’s the conservative outsider the Swamp desperately doesn’t want.

That’s why dark-money is flooding mailboxes and social media promoting Cavitt.

Don’t take my word for it.

Look at Balog’s endorsements. It’s a long list of conservatives, including Right to Life and Michigan Trump Republicans, and real people with trusted voices in the community — leaders like Alpena County Sheriff Erik Smith.

Absentee ballots are available. Otherwise, make a plan to vote in-person on Aug. 2.

Dennis Lennox

Topinabee