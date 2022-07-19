ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

Letter: Republicans face big choice in state House race

By Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkEBu_0gkOzYis00

One of the most important races in the primary is the Republican nomination in the 106th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district comprises all of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, and Presque Isle counties and parts of Cheboygan and Oscoda counties.

I know the candidates. I know who’s supporting them — and what they promised to get that support. Remember, the Swamp doesn’t endorse a candidate unless that candidate pledges fidelity in return.

The choice facing voters is simple: Do you want a stooge for the Swamp and the Mitt Romney-Liz Cheney-Mitch McConnell establishment wing of the GOP or a proven conservative who will fight the Swamp and establishment?

Cam Cavitt’s endorsements come from the Swamp and establishment wing. Think lobbyists, dark-money and billionaires who seek to end public schools, the latter of which would devastate Northern Michigan. They know Cavitt will be their stooge; just as he’s been a stooge for the status quo as Cheboygan County drain commissioner.

By contrast, Montmorency County Commissioner Geyer Balog is a Trump Republican and someone who has never been a part of the insiders’ clique. He’s the conservative outsider the Swamp desperately doesn’t want.

That’s why dark-money is flooding mailboxes and social media promoting Cavitt.

Don’t take my word for it.

Look at Balog’s endorsements. It’s a long list of conservatives, including Right to Life and Michigan Trump Republicans, and real people with trusted voices in the community — leaders like Alpena County Sheriff Erik Smith.

Absentee ballots are available. Otherwise, make a plan to vote in-person on Aug. 2.

Dennis Lennox

Topinabee

Comments / 0

Related
lowellsfirstlook.com

Election 2022: Republican Primary for Michigan State Senator

Readers will note that our 2022 primary election coverage only includes Republican races. This should not be interpreted as partisanship on the part of Lowell’s First Look, but rather, it reflects the fact that only the Republican primary races are contested. All Democratic candidates in Lowell-area districts are running unopposed.
LOWELL, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Endorsements: Our choices for Aug. 2 state Senate primaries

If you've been confused by this year's state legislative races, join the club. This is the first election year with new maps created by the citizen-led, bipartisan redistricting commission that promise to give Michiganders fair legislative representation: more evenly split between blue and red, just like the state itself. The new districts in some cases represent dramatic shifts, grouping new communities together.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Fact check: Michigan GOP gubernatorial debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday night, Michigan's Scripps news stations brought you the last gubernatorial debate before the Republican primaries. Thursday, the team at FOX 17 checked in to what was said and if was accurate. Candidates fired back at moderators, insisting critical race theory is taught in Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oscoda Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Presque Isle, MI
County
Cheboygan County, MI
Cheboygan County, MI
Government
Detroit News

GOP governor hopefuls spar over Trump's potential endorsement in primary race

Rochester — Michigan's Republican candidates for governor clashed Wednesday night over former President Donald Trump's potential endorsement and who would be the most competitive against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The five GOP hopefuls covered education and economic development as they debated for about an hour on the campus of...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan's race for governor: Meet GOP candidate Garrett Soldano

Michigan's primary election is August 2. There are five candidates trying to win the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. As part of Michigan Radio's Election 2022 coverage, we're speaking to those candidates on Morning Edition. Garrett Soldano is a chiropractor and owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Washington Examiner

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer strikes funding for pro-life programs

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck down funding for a state budget that supports pro-life programs. The budget would be cut by $20 million, money that would normally be allocated toward adoption agencies and pregnancy centers. The governor claims these are “anti-choice” programs, meaning increasing funding would encourage adoption and carrying a child to full term — what a thought.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Aug. 2 Primary races on the ballot

(FOX 2) - The 2022 Midterm races may not have a presidential election on the ballot, but they will be just as consequential for Michigan voters. Races for statewide offices in the governor's seat, attorney general, and secretary of state are all up for grabs. So are all seats in Michigan's Congressional Delegation and the legislature. There are plenty of local races down ballot to be on the lookout for.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

These are the Do’s and Dont’s when voting in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s statewide primary election is set for Tuesday, August 2 in leadup to the statewide general election on November 8. In anticipation of Election Day, the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office has released a list of ‘Do’s and Don’ts” for voters headed to the polls.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Big Choice#Politics State#Election State#House#Gop#Swamp#Right To Life#Wi
WLNS

Michigan tobacco age raised from 18 to 21

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Whitmer signed legislation raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco in Michigan Thursday. The legislation raises the minimum age to purchase products like cigarettes and vapes in Michigan from 18 to 21, in line with the federal Tobacco 21 law that was passed in 2019.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan election conspiracies crumble as canvass, sheriff probe sputter

LANSING — A St. Clair County voter who says she backed Donald Trump in 2020 is considering legal action against a Trump-endorsed legislative candidate who publicly accused her of voter fraud, she told Bridge Michigan Wednesday. The false allegation from Republican state House hopeful Jacky Eubanks of Chesterfield Township...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Detroit Free Press

Payday lending proposal failed to get enough signatures to make ballot, review finds

Organizers of a proposal to lower the maximum allowable interest rate charged on payday loans in Michigan appeared to fall short of collecting the signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot, according to a recently released report from the state's Bureau of Elections.  The report from the bureau's staff recommended that the State Board of Canvassers decline to place the Michiganders for Fair Lending proposal on the ballot for a vote this fall.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

808
Followers
880
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy